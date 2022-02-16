NFL Draft 2022: Anthony Carillo Mock Draft 1.0 For ZENNIE62MEDIA, INC.

Anthony Carillo is a long time friend and part of ZENNIE62MEDIA, INC. In this, his first NFL Draft Moc Draft for the 2022 NFL Draft Season, Carillo says “Wide Recievers Rule the First Round”. That written, there’s a run on line players from picks 1 to 5, then the Panthers take Liberty QB Malik Willis, then picks 7 through 12 are all defense, save for Pittsburgh QB Kenny Pickett at #11, before the first wide receiver is taken, and that is Ohio State’s Garrett Wilson.

AC Mock Draft 1.0

“Wide Recievers Rule the First Round”

By Anthony Carillo

1) Jacksonville Jaguars – Aidan Hutchinson DE Michigan

2) Detroit Lions – Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE Oregon

3) Houston Texans – Evan Neal OT Alabama

4) New York Jets – Ikem Ekwonu Guard NC State

5) New York Giants – Charles Cross OT Mississippi State

6) Carolina Panthers – Malik Willis QB Liberty

7) New York Giants – George Karlaftis EDGE Purdue

8) Atlanta Falcons – DeMarvil Leal DL Texas A&M

9) Denver Broncos – Devin Lloyd LB Utah

10) New York Jets – Tyler Linderbaum C Iowa

11) Washington Commanders – Kenny Pickett QB Pittsburgh

12) Minnesota Vikings – Ahmad ‘Sauce’ Gardner CB Cincinnati

13) Cleveland Browns – Garrett Wilson WR Ohio State

14) Baltimore Ravens – Derek Stingley CB LSU

15) Philadelphia Eagles – Kyle Hamilton S Notre Dame

16) Philadelphia Eagles – David Ojabo EDGE Michigan

17) Los Angeles Chargers – Jordan Davis DT Georgia

18) New Orleans Saints – Chris Olave WR Ohio State

19) Philadelphia Eagles – Nakobe Dean OLB Georgia

20) Pittsburgh Steelers – Jameson Williams WR Alabama

21) New England Patriots – Drake London WR USC

22) Las Vegas Raiders – Treylon Burks WR Arkansas

23) Arizona Cardinals – Jermaine Johnson II EDGE Florida State

24) Dallas Cowboys – Trevor Penning OT Northern Iowa

25) Buffalo BIlls – Trent McDuffie CB Washington

26) Tennessee Titans – David Bell WR Purdue

27) Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Daxton Hill CB/S Michigan

28) Green Bay Packers – Travon Walker DT/DE Georgia

29) Miami Dolphins – Trey McBridge TE Colorado State

30) Kansas City Chiefs – Cameron Thomas EDGE San Diego State

31) Cincinnati Bengals – Nick Petit-Frere OT Ohio State

32) Detroit Lions – Damone Clark OLB LSU