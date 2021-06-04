NFL, Black College Football Hall of Fame, Host Ozzie Newsom General Manager Forum
Events aim to strengthen the coaching and personnel development pipeline across the league
In partnership with the Black College Football Hall of Fame, the NFL today announced the inaugural OZZIE NEWSOME GENERAL MANAGER FORUM and the fourth annual QUARTERBACK COACHING SUMMIT. From June 21-23, front office personnel and coaches from the NFL and NCAA will take part in the virtual programs to experience professional development and networking opportunities with NFL club executives.
“The Ozzie Newsome General Manager Forum and Quarterback Coaching Summit are part of our ongoing efforts to break mobility barriers, establish a cultural norm of opportunity for all, and a steadfast commitment to developing a diverse and inclusive workforce,” said NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations TROY VINCENT SR. “Participants will be exposed to best practices used by the brightest and most creative minds in football as well as networking opportunities to build relationships and gain personal insights.”
This year, participants will learn best practices used by quarterback coaches, offensive coordinators, head coaches and general managers. The Forum will provide a platform to help prepare, educate, and identify quality minority candidates. The Summit will feature various topics including how to build a coaching staff and winning culture, the qualities of a head coach, as well as provide networking opportunities for career advancement.
“There is an immense amount of diverse talent in the front office and on the offensive side of the ball around the country,” said Black College Football Hall of Fame Co-Founder DOUG WILLIAMS. “It is important to allow these bright individuals the opportunity to showcase their skills to NFL executives and media. We hope the exposure the participants receive from this event results in advancement opportunities.”
The June 21 Ozzie Newsome General Manager Forum will feature sessions and panels led by NFL owners and front office personnel including:
Baltimore Ravens Owner STEVE BISCIOTTI
Black College Football Hall of Fame co-founder JAMES “SHACK” HARRIS
New York Giants Owner JOHN MARA
Miami Dolphins Senior Personnel Executive REGGIE MCKENZIE
Baltimore Ravens Executive Vice President OZZIE NEWSOME
Buffalo Bills Owner and President KIM PEGULA
The June 22-23 Quarterback Coaching Summit will feature sessions and panels led by NFL owners, current and former coaches, and front office personnel including:
Cleveland Browns Vice President of Football Operations KWESI ADOFO-MENSAH
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach BRUCE ARIANS
New England Patriots Head Coach BILL BELICHICK
Atlanta Falcons Owner and Chairman ARTHUR M. BLANK
Kansas City Chiefs Head Coach ANDY REID
Pittsburgh Steelers President and NFL Workplace Diversity Committee Chair ART ROONEY II
