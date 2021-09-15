New WTA Report, “Smarter Selling in a Virtual World,” Explores Technology Innovations that Helped Weather the Pandemic

The World Teleport Association (WTA) today released Smarter Selling in a Virtual World, a new research report that explores how service providers and technology companies created innovative products to help their customers weather the pandemic. It delves into how such companies developed strategies to maintain their client base and reach new audiences and honed their own internal processes to ensure employees and clients alike were taken care of during COVID-19 and beyond. The report was sponsored by Integrasys.



“We all got used to running our companies over videoconference platforms early in the pandemic,” said executive director Robert Bell. “But leading companies went much further in virtualization of their operations, finding new ways to serve customers and drastically simplify the job of selling a service, launching a network and providing customer service. These changes, representing a new way of doing business, will long outlast this crisis, and this report provides insights into how they were developed and the value they provide.”



WTA members can access the report by signing into their accounts on the WTA website. The report is free for WTA Members and available for purchase by others. Members may directly download the report by following this link.



More about Smarter Selling in a Virtual World

Eighteen months after the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic changed our world practically overnight, business practices in the satellite and telecommunications sector have regained some sense of stability. After many months of strict travel restrictions and social distancing, some countries have reopened their borders, and local governments have loosened gathering limitations. These changes have enabled companies to better service teleport sites, meet with clients and sales teams and rekindle in-person relationships.



Teleport operators and technology companies had to quickly design, develop and launch new products and services that would allow their customers to survey, control and troubleshoot their systems remotely. They include tools to automate onsite tasks and provide data points in real time to aid with troubleshooting and problem diagnosis as well as collaboration applications that allow for swifter communication and more sales opportunities during the pandemic. In this report, WTA explores some of the innovative products, such as the cloud-based tool BeamBudget from Integrasys, that made customers’ lives easier during COVID-19 and beyond.





About World Teleport Association



Since 1985, the World Teleport Association (www.worldteleport.org) has focused on improving the business of satellite communications from the ground up. At the core of its membership are the world’s most innovative operators of teleports, from independents to multinationals, niche service providers to global carriers. WTA is dedicated to advocating for the interests of teleport operators in the global telecommunications market and promoting excellence in teleport business practice, technology and operations.

Post based on press release to ZENNIE62MEDIA, Inc. from The World Teleport Association

