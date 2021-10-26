New Details In Fatal Shooting On ‘Rust’ Movie Set
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2Oue8aYleYc
New Details In Fatal Shooting On ‘Rust’ Movie Set
– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content.
A search warrant released overnight reveals what happened before and after the gunfire. According to the warrant, Alec Baldwin was given a prop gun declared …
via IFTTT
Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018. This is a major part of Zennie62Media , Inc.’s new and innovative approach to the production of news media. What we call “The Third Wave of Media”. The uploaded video is from a YouTube channel. When the YouTube video channel for NBC News uploads a video it is automatically uploaded to and formatted automatically at the Oakland News Now site and Zennie62-created and owned social media pages. The overall objective here, on top of our is smartphone-enabled, real-time, on the scene reporting of news, interviews, observations, and happenings anywhere in the World and within seconds and not hours – is the use of the existing YouTube social graph on any subject in the World. Now, news is reported with a smartphone and also by promoting current content on YouTube: no heavy and expensive cameras or even a laptop are necessary, or having a camera crew to shoot what is already on YouTube. The secondary objective is faster, and very inexpensive media content news production and distribution. We have found there is a disconnect between post length and time to product and revenue generated. With this, the problem is far less, though by no means solved. Zennie62Media is constantly working to improve the system network coding and seeks interested content and media technology partners.
You may also like
Oakland News Now Recent Posts
- New study raises serious concerns over long Covid impact October 25, 2021
- White House is ‘Deeply Alarmed’ by Reports Sudan’s Military Coup October 25, 2021
- Local group supports women of color with breast cancer October 25, 2021
- LIVE: All Markets Summit Yahoo Finance October 25, 2021
- LaMelo UNREAL STEPBACK Move & Full Court Touchdown Pass 🔥 October 25, 2021
- Saints vs. Seahawks Scoreboard: Join the Conversation & Watch the Game on ESPN! October 25, 2021
- ‘Facebook Papers’ Documents Reveal Internal Fury And Dissent Over Site’s Policies October 25, 2021
- Bet On It | Monday Night Football Picks and Predictions | Seattle Seahawks vs New Orleans Saints October 25, 2021
- Domantas Sabonis With a SPIN MOVE & Dunks on Giannis 🔥 October 25, 2021
- Internal Documents Feveal Facebook Knew Of Platform’s Harms October 25, 2021
- LIVE: The Coach McVay Show: Sean McVay Breaks Down Rams Win vs. Lions & Previews Texans Matchup October 25, 2021
- James Michael Tyler dies at 59 October 25, 2021
- CEO Mark Zuckerberg responds to the massive Facebook document dump October 25, 2021
- Kash Doll on Her Ex-Boyfriend Breaking Up with Her Over Her Photo with Drake (Flashback) October 25, 2021
- Take Me Hostage Later | General Hospital (October 25th, 2021) October 25, 2021
- Saints vs. Seahawks Pregame Huddle | 2021 NFL Week 7 October 25, 2021
- Next round: shopping! | Jakarta mall equips staff with ‘Squid Game’ costumes October 25, 2021
- LIVE: Watch Very Sacramento by KCRA NOW! Sacramento news, weather and more. October 25, 2021
- Deshaun Watson Trade Rumors & Top Destinations Before NFL Trade Deadline Ft. Dolphins And Panthers October 25, 2021
- New Details In Fatal Shooting On ‘Rust’ Movie Set October 25, 2021
- LaMelo Over His Head to Bridges for Creative High-IQ Dime! October 25, 2021
- LaMelo “Eyes on his back” Pass & Back-to-back Threes vs Celtics 🔥 October 25, 2021
- How NFT’s can bring a fresh new perspective to the NFL and other sports October 25, 2021
- Astros, Braves hook up in World Series between two old rivals October 25, 2021
- Halo Infinite Campaign Looks Way Better Now | GameSpot News October 25, 2021
- Bomb cyclone in the West, bomb cyclone in the East October 25, 2021
- Report says members of Congress, White House officials met with organizers of January 6th protest October 25, 2021
- LIVE: Seahawks vs. Saints Week 7 Pregame Report | 2021 NFL October 25, 2021
- Was Caleb Williams’ wild 4th down conversion a smart play? | (debatable) October 25, 2021
- Sticking points to Biden’s agenda October 25, 2021
- Who’s culpable in the ‘Rust’ shooting? October 25, 2021
- UN ‘Strongly Condemns’ the Military Coup in Sudan October 25, 2021
- Crypto ‘can be’ part of a diversified portfolio: Morningstar’s Amy Arnott October 25, 2021
- ‘Rust’ assistant director fired from a previous movie after a prop gun discharge October 25, 2021
- Bitcoin & Black America’ Author: The Fed should ‘take a hard look at bitcoin as a reserve asset’ October 25, 2021
- ‘This is a huge boost for us’ | World Series games, Quilt Festival to boost downtown Houston busines October 25, 2021
- Could Rivian be the new Ford killer? October 25, 2021
- “No Repeat Champion” Astros v Braves World Series – The Michael Kay Show October 25, 2021
- Cryptocurrency panel discusses innovation, investment opportunities October 25, 2021
- Free NBA Basketball Predictions and Picks Today 26/10/21🏀NBA Betting Tips🏀 October 25, 2021
Oakland News Online Links From Oakland's Only News Aggregator Blog