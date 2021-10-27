NBA Pick – Hornets vs Magic Prediction, 10/27/2021, Best Bet Today, Tips & Odds | Docs Sports
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MSs25tOIyfc
NBA Pick – Hornets vs Magic Prediction, 10/27/2021, Best Bet Today, Tips & Odds | Docs Sports
– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content.
NBA Pick – Hornets vs Magic Prediction, 10/27/2021, Best Bet Today, Tips & Odds | Docs Sports Orlando Magic vs Charlotte Hornets NBA picks and predictions …
via IFTTT
Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018. This is a major part of Zennie62Media , Inc.’s new and innovative approach to the production of news media. What we call “The Third Wave of Media”. The uploaded video is from a YouTube channel. When the YouTube video search uploads a video from a search for NBA betting picks vlogs, it is automatically uploaded to and formatted automatically at the Oakland News Now site and Zennie62-created and owned social media pages. The overall objective here, on top of our is smartphone-enabled, real-time, on the scene reporting of news, interviews, observations, and happenings anywhere in the World and within seconds and not hours – is the use of the existing YouTube social graph on any subject in the World. Now, news is reported with a smartphone and also by promoting current content on YouTube: no heavy and expensive cameras or even a laptop are necessary, or having a camera crew to shoot what is already on YouTube. The secondary objective is faster, and very inexpensive media content news production and distribution. We have found there is a disconnect between post length and time to product and revenue generated. With this, the problem is far less, though by no means solved. Zennie62Media is constantly working to improve the system network coding and seeks interested content and media technology partners.
You may also like
Oakland News Now Recent Posts
- LIVE: White House Covid-19 Response Team and public health officials hold briefing — 10/27/2021 October 27, 2021
- NBA Pick – Hornets vs Magic Prediction, 10/27/2021, Best Bet Today, Tips & Odds | Docs Sports October 27, 2021
- Derek Carr Made HUGE plays for Las Vegas vs Eagles October 27, 2021
- NFL Picks (Week 8) 2021 Pro Football Betting Predictions – DFS Injuries – Weekend of Sunday 10-31-21 October 27, 2021
- 2021 NFL Week 8 Picks Against The Spread, Game Previews, Survivor Picks, Halloween Tips Cust Corner October 27, 2021
- Bill Belichick Breaks Down How to Perfectly Cap a Pen on the Sideline | Coffee with the Coach October 27, 2021
- FPL TRANSFER TIPS | TONEY RISING TONIGHT! | Fantasy Premier League 2021/22 | GAMEWEEK 10 October 27, 2021
- FDA advisory panel member discusses Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids 5 to 11 October 27, 2021
- Torrential rain wreaks destruction in Italy’s Catania October 27, 2021
- How the Semiconductor Crisis Impacts the Global Economy October 27, 2021
- Turk on Losing Hundreds of Thousands Gambling, Would Go to Casino 3 Times a Day (Part 17) October 27, 2021
- Sudanese protesters arrested, Hong Kong film crackdown, lawmakers urge Bolsonaro criminal charges October 27, 2021
- Best Mic’d Up Moments From Opening Week 🗣 October 27, 2021
- Jen Psaki holds a news conference October 27, 2021
- NFL Trade Rumors On Tua Tagovailoa, Kyle Fuller, Michael Gallup, Myles Jack & Quinnen Williams | Q&A October 27, 2021
- Whitney Cummings Splits Her Pants While Filling In For Wendy Williams | TMZ TV October 27, 2021
- ‘Completely damning’ video of Trump ally emerges October 27, 2021
- Matt Ryan on trusting his offensive line | Atlanta Falcons October 27, 2021
- JetBlue CEO: We were pleased with the quarter and see slow recovery of our business travel October 27, 2021
- Judge Rules Prosecutors Not Allowed To Describe Men Shot By Kyle Rittenhouse As ‘Victims’ October 27, 2021
- Packers Daily: Oct. 27 October 27, 2021
- Democrats consider billionaires income tax to help pay for spending bill October 27, 2021
- Sheriff: Movie Set Showed ‘Some Complacency’ With Weapons October 27, 2021
- What Is the Impact of Drought on U.S. Crops? October 27, 2021
- Charlie Morton Fractures Bone in His Leg, Braves pitcher Leaves World Series Game in Third Inning October 27, 2021
- Stifel CEO: It’s been a very strong market for us since the pandemic October 27, 2021
- ‘With a guy like Rid, he’s just unique’ | Arthur Smith press conference | Atlanta Falcons October 27, 2021
- NFL Picks Packers v Cardinals Prediction 10 28 2021 Best Bets Betting Tips Odds Today October 27, 2021
- What bonds are telling investors right now October 27, 2021
- Boroughs to the Bay Sessions Ep 5 | NYC to San Francisco Raw Street Skating October 27, 2021
- Rams WR Cooper Kupp & WR Robert Woods’ Plays That Gave Rams The Lead vs. Lions | Sounds Of The Game October 27, 2021
- The Food in china October 27, 2021
- Demario Davis Bullied the Bully on Big TFL | Expert Analysis October 27, 2021
- Opening Statements To Begin In Lawsuit Against Organizers Of Charlottesville Rally October 27, 2021
- WNBA All-Star Alana Beard To Lead Ownership Group For Oakland WNBA Team October 27, 2021
- Final Trades: Nike, Bunge, Lumen & more October 27, 2021
- Charleston White on Blacks Buying from White Jewelers Instead of Buying Diamond Mines (Part 27) October 27, 2021
- FREE NFL 10/28/21 Picks and Predictions Today NFL Betting Tips and Analysis October 27, 2021
- Warner Bros. Moves Forward With ‘Dune 2’ | THR News October 27, 2021
- Today’s FREE NBA BETTING PICKS (Wednesday 10/27/21) October 27, 2021
Oakland News Online Links From Oakland's Only News Aggregator Blog