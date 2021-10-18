Nation’s Top Cannabis Companies Partner to Deliver Point of Purchase Data on Cannabis Products to Consumers, Manufacturers

Sonoma Labworks and Lucid Green Team Up For Point of Purchase Data on Cannabis Products to Consumers, Manufacturers

Sonoma Labworks, California’s premier cannabis testing lab, and Lucid Green, the leading inventory and brand information management platform, have entered a groundbreaking partnership to provide detailed information about a cannabis product’s ingredients and potency to consumers, instantly at the point of sale.

Slw Logoupdate 2021 1



The partnership will arm consumers with the information to choose the best product for their needs at the dispensary, while manufacturers will gain complete visibility on their products from processing to retail sale.

Under the partnership, cannabis manufacturers can have their products analyzed by Sonoma Labworks and the data sent immediately to Lucid Green and added to its LucidID data asset management platform.



Consumers can scan the LucidID on their smartphone to get complete information on the product, including authenticating the product, COA (certificate of analysis) information, and dosage and effect information.

The system lets buyers know on the spot exactly what they are purchasing, as well as claim rewards points or participate in other loyalty programs. Dispensaries can use the same information to educate their staff to become “virtual budtenders,” able to direct customers to the products whose active ingredients meet their specific needs.

Lucid Green Inc Logo



“We’re eliminating the biggest challenge consumer’s face at the cannabis shop: knowing just what they are buying,” said Christian Sweeney, President of Sonoma Labworks. “By taking the guesswork out of their purchases, this partnership creates a better cannabis buying experience for consumers and builds the trust the industry needs to prosper in the long run.”



Sonoma Labworks will provide the data transfer service free of charge to manufacturers. Companies that don’t have an existing contract with Lucid Green can take advantage of special pricing for access to the LucidID platform, if they test with SLW.



“This is all about creating and maintaining trust throughout the cannabis supply chain so that consumers can have a safe, predictable and enjoyable experience,” said Larry Levy, Lucid Green Co-Founder and CEO. “More than that, we’re providing manufacturers with a powerful technology platform that provides consumer analytics and brand consistency so they can market more effectively, develop brand loyalty, and eliminate the counterfeit products that harm everyone”, he added.



Sonoma Labworks combines innovation with the most rigorous science and testing standards in the industry to perform comprehensive analysis of cannabis products for leading growers and processors across California. With a highly trained staff and state-of-the-art equipment, it has been ISO certified since 2018.



“Being able to do analysis at this level and provide instant and reliable integration with the LucidID platform is a complex undertaking, and one that few labs in the country are able to provide,” Sweeney said. “Our investments in people and systems are part of our Transparent Science philosophy, and our partnership with Lucid Green just underscores Sonoma Lab Work’s commitment to support innovation in the cannabis industry”, Sweeney added.

Because each QR code is unique, the Lucid Green platform allows manufacturers to know where each individual product package was shipped, and where they were scanned and sold. Beyond inventory management, the system also connects manufacturers with information about buyers who have opted into rewards programs as well as providing a channel for consumer education and engagement to build additional trust.



The Lucid Green platform is a powerful weapon against the growing problem of counterfeiting. Each QR code provides a traceable tag for a product that can let dispensaries and consumers confirm that the package they are holding is a genuine product.



“LucidIDs are the universal product codes of the cannabis industry and are the foundation of our mission to empower and enable the cannabis industry to communicate trust and transparency through a direct connection,” Levy said. “By partnering with Sonoma Labworks, we can extend that trust throughout California, at $3.5 billion in revenue, the largest market in the country.”

About Lucid Green Lucid Green was founded in early 2018 by data veterans Paul Botto and Larry Levy with a singular mission of building a standard for trust and transparency in the cannabis ecosystem. Lucid Green’s platform provides retailers and distributors a complete touchless inventory management solution – increasing supply chain efficiencies and cost-savings; and provides brands with a channel to connect directly with consumers. For more information, please visit www.lucidgreen.io.

For more information, please visit www.lucidgreen.io

Oakland News Online Links From Oakland's Only News Aggregator Blog

Oakland News Now Archives Oakland News Now Archives Select Month October 2021 (883) September 2021 (1111) August 2021 (843) July 2021 (725) June 2021 (431) May 2021 (393) April 2021 (463) March 2021 (320) February 2021 (315) January 2021 (356) December 2020 (319) November 2020 (349) October 2020 (444) September 2020 (445) August 2020 (496) July 2020 (462) June 2020 (391) May 2020 (301) April 2020 (289) March 2020 (239) February 2020 (221) January 2020 (262) December 2019 (161) November 2019 (183) October 2019 (226) September 2019 (173) August 2019 (231) July 2019 (239) June 2019 (194) May 2019 (137) April 2019 (224) March 2019 (164) February 2019 (142) January 2019 (181) December 2018 (147) November 2018 (168) October 2018 (173) September 2018 (192) August 2018 (183) July 2018 (176) June 2018 (125) May 2018 (28) April 2018 (18)