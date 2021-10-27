nashville predators vs san jose sharks
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vlE3FnjHLAc
nashville predators vs san jose sharks
– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content.
nashville predators vs san jose sharks san jose sharks, nhl, nashville predators, hockey, нхл, sports, highlights, national hockey league, sp:vl=en-us, sp:li=nhl, …
via IFTTT
Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018. This is a major part of Zennie62Media , Inc.’s new and innovative approach to the production of news media. What we call “The Third Wave of Media”. The uploaded video is from a YouTube channel. When the YouTube video search uploads a video from a search for san jose sharks news vlogs, it is automatically uploaded to and formatted automatically at the Oakland News Now site and Zennie62-created and owned social media pages. The overall objective here, on top of our is smartphone-enabled, real-time, on the scene reporting of news, interviews, observations, and happenings anywhere in the World and within seconds and not hours – is the use of the existing YouTube social graph on any subject in the World. Now, news is reported with a smartphone and also by promoting current content on YouTube: no heavy and expensive cameras or even a laptop are necessary, or having a camera crew to shoot what is already on YouTube. The secondary objective is faster, and very inexpensive media content news production and distribution. We have found there is a disconnect between post length and time to product and revenue generated. With this, the problem is far less, though by no means solved. Zennie62Media is constantly working to improve the system network coding and seeks interested content and media technology partners.
You may also like
Oakland News Now Recent Posts
- NFL WEEK 8 PICKS 2021 NFL GAME PREDICTIONS | WEEKLY NFL PICKS October 26, 2021
- Draymond Green Brings Back His 2016 Form 👀 October 26, 2021
- Minimum Redeem ₹1🔴Insatnt| New Earning Apps 2021 | Free Paytm Cash Daily Earn ₹630| Best Earning App October 26, 2021
- CBS46 is bringing you an in-depth look at the World Series between the Braves and Astros October 26, 2021
- Previewing Michigan vs. Michigan State | College Football on ESPN October 26, 2021
- Iman Shumpert on Why He Doesn’t Have a Song with Damian Lillard (Flashback) October 26, 2021
- Tom Verducci previews the 2021 World Series | MLB | THE HERD October 26, 2021
- What the Arizona Cardinals Did Right in Week 7 to Remain Undefeated | Baldy’s Breakdowns October 26, 2021
- Spectacular! | A colorful view from Jogakura Ohashi Bridge October 26, 2021
- PFT’s Mike Florio: Expect a Deshaun Watson Deal Before NFL Trade Deadline | The Rich Eisen Show October 26, 2021
- Russell Westbrook to DeAndre Jordan Connection 💥 October 26, 2021
- 2021 World Series Introductions for the Braves and Astros! October 26, 2021
- January 5th Footage Turned Over To Authorities | Zerlina. October 26, 2021
- Major San Francisco 49ers Trade Rumors On Potential Deshaun Watson 49ers Trade Featuring Trey Lance October 26, 2021
- Filmmaker Ken Burns Wants To Unite The U.S. With Love For Our Hometowns October 26, 2021
- Mayors of Atlanta, Houston place friendly bet on World Series October 26, 2021
- Steph Curry is just TOO GOOD 🔥 4-Point play on OKC October 26, 2021
- San Jose Parents Unsure About Pfizer’s COVID-19 Vaccine for Children 5-11 October 26, 2021
- FDA advisory committee endorses Pfizer COVID vaccine for kids aged 5-11 October 26, 2021
- Houston Astros vs Atlanta Braves LIVE 1ST | World Series – Game 1 | MLB 2021 October 26, 2021
- Atlanta Braves pitcher Charlie Morton talks about game 1 of World Series October 26, 2021
- VA Race May Be A Microcosm Of The Country’s Views | Zerlina. October 26, 2021
- Ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles to fine companies that leave containers on the docks October 26, 2021
- Supply chain issues threaten consumers and businesses October 26, 2021
- Bay Area Forecast: Warmer and Sunshine Before Next Storm October 26, 2021
- How Facial Recognition Will Change The Way You Travel October 26, 2021
- N64 on Switch Has Some Issues | GameSpot News October 26, 2021
- Will both Georgia and Alabama make the College Football Playoff? | College Football on ESPN October 26, 2021
- LEAD-OFF WORLD SERIES SHOT!!! Jorge Soler launches leadoff bomb, and then ATL adds another in 1st October 26, 2021
- Canadian Premier League: VALOUR FC vs. HFX WANDERERS FC (Oct. 26, 2021) October 26, 2021
- Atlanta Braves vs Houston Astros LIVE 1ST | World Series – Game 1 | MLB 2021 October 26, 2021
- Jordan Poole DROPS Maledon with NASTY Move 😳 #shorts October 26, 2021
- Cities lure travelers as the U.S. prepares to reopen borders to international travelers October 26, 2021
- One Step Closer To Covid Vaccines For Kids | Zerlina. October 26, 2021
- Retired Oakland police captain wounded, 1 other killed during gas station gun battle. October 26, 2021
- nashville predators vs san jose sharks October 26, 2021
- Man Arrested After Broad Daylight Stabbing in San Francisco October 26, 2021
- How a pro-Trump “command center” fueled January 6 efforts to block election certification October 26, 2021
- Immanuel Quickley DROPS Tyrese Maxey 😳 October 26, 2021
- Where should Ohio State be ranked? | College Football on ESPN October 26, 2021
Oakland News Online Links From Oakland's Only News Aggregator Blog