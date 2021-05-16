Naismith SCHOOLS Cooperstown With Its 2021 Basketball Hall Of Fame Class, By: Vinny Lospinudo
ONN – Naismith SCHOOLS Cooperstown With Its 2021 Basketball Hall Of Fame Class, By: Vinny Lospinudo – vlog by Zennie62 YouTube
via IFTTT
Note from Zennie62Media’s Zennie62 YouTube and Oakland News Now Today Blog SF Bay Area: this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018. This is a major part of Zennie62Media , Inc.’s new and innovative approach to the production of news media. What we call “The Third Wave of Media”. The uploaded video is from a vlogger with the Zennie62 on YouTube Partner Channel, then uploaded to and formatted automatically at the Oakland News Now site and Zennie62-created and owned social media pages. The overall objective is smartphone-enabled, real-time, on the scene reporting of news, interviews, observations, and happenings anywhere in the World and within seconds and not hours. Now, news is reported with a smartphone: no heavy and expensive cameras or even a laptop are necessary. The secondary objective is faster, and very inexpensive media content news production and distribution. We have found there is a disconnect between post length and time to product and revenue generated. With this, the problem is far less, though by no means solved. Zennie62Media is constantly working to improve the system network coding and seeks interested content and media technology partners.
LET ZENNIE62MEDIA TELL YOUR STORY
Let ZENNIE62MEDIA Tell The Story About You The Media Refuses To Produce. Visit our site and hire Zennie62Media.
Have a rebuttal on a YouTube video of your own? Send the link to [email protected] for consideration for Oakland News Now.
Oakland News Now Related Posts
Oakland News Now Recent Posts
- Warriors Steph Curry Highlights: Uses His Head In An Unusual Way To Score On Grizzlies Kyle Anderson
- Naismith SCHOOLS Cooperstown With Its 2021 Basketball Hall Of Fame Class, By: Vinny Lospinudo
- Oakland Youth Beat To Host Creating in Place Virtual Screening Party, Fundraiser
- Ricky Schroder Video Of Himself Harassing Costco Employee Over Face Mask Rule Goes Viral
- Resurrection Oakland Church Service For May 16, 2021 10 AM
- The Next Steph Curry Is Practicing Jump Shots From Downtown Right Now
- Community Holds ‘Unity Against Hate’ Rally in Oakland
- Giant Palestine Israel Protest In San Francisco Mission District
- Oakland Councilmember Dan Kalb Asks For City And Oakland Athletics To Keep Ballpark Talks Quiet
- Rombauer Upsets Medina Sprit Comes From Behind To Win The Preakness Stakes – Race Real Time Reaction
- SF Bay Area White “Journalists” Can’t Stand Black Oakland Blogger With His Own Opinion
- East Oakland Stadium Alliance Pushes Coliseum Ballpark With Flooding Future
- Let’s Meet. For Real. Meet In Oakland (full video)
- Base Camp 2021 Kick Off Hype Video
- 2021 Honda CR-V EX 2WD Sale Price Lease Bay Area Oakland Alameda Hayward Fremont San Leandro CA 4553
- Oakland Police Investigate After Elderly Man Attacked
- POOLE PARTY! Jordan Splashes Home 38 Points in Warriors’ Win | May 14, 2021
- Warriors Talk: Jordan Poole on his 38-Point Night vs. Pelicans – May 14, 2021
- Taj Tashombe, Oakland A’s VP Of Gov Affairs Is NAACP 2021 Black Male Achievement Award Winner
- Tony Buzbee Did Approach Deshaun Watson Reps For $100K Settlement Contrary To Recent Claims