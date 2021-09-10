Mountain Mike’s Pizza Oakland At 4230 Park Blvd? Glenview Neighbors Said No

Oakland – Mountain Mike’s is trying to take over Oakland, and The Glenview Neighborhood Association doesn’t like it.

The Oakland Planning Commission approved a permit for a Mountain Mike’s Pizza retail business to be at 2042 Mountain, Blvd. According to the Oakland Planning Commission staff report from July 5th 2017, the recommendation was to approve the permit for the Mountain Mike’s Pizza, including the sale of alcohol.

Mountain Mike’s says “Since the beginning, the idea has been simple – provide high quality and custom made food using only the freshest and finest ingredients available. With almost four decades of experience, Mountain Mike’s Pizza is holding fast to those same core values. Mountain Mike’s does not compromise on quality or value, and still makes the best pizza in the West!

Our restaurants are designed to accommodate those seeking a family-oriented casual dining environment along with delivery and carryout.

We look forward to seeing you soon!”

And Mountain Mike’s Pizza set its sites on another location at 4230 Park Blvd in the Glenview. Only, this time, the best reaction to the “We look forward to seeing you soon!”, is “Well, maybe not.”

The Glenview Neighborhood Association doesn’t want Mountain Mike’s Pizza there, and has raised $2,000 to fight the Oakland Planning Commission decision that was recently made, and based on that staff report from last year.

This was posted on the Glenview listserv, stating November 2017:

Thanks for posting this. I will definitely let the Planning Commission know my concerns about bringing a chain restaurant into our neighborhood when we already have a local family-owned pizza place. I seem to recall a very long time ago Starbucks wanted to lease a location on Park Blvd (don’t remember which storefront) and the neighbors were successful at defeating it – Jan on Ardley

And then this more recently…

Dear Neighbors, With the help and generosity ($2000 raised to pay fee) of our neighbors, an appeal has been filed with the City Council opposing the Park Blvd. Mountain Mike’s approval by the Planning Commission. The process could take a few months since it needs to get on the Council’s agenda and go through procedural hoops. The necessary first steps have been taken. We will keep you posted as the appeal progresses through the process. Thanks again for all your support. Building Community Together… Allan Brill, GNA President”

What’s got them going about the proposal? I’ll find out more for my next post on this, but I gotta believe it has something to do with the pizza. Take a look at this tweet about the awful looking serving at the Downtown Oakland Mountain Mike’s Pizza:

Oakland Mountain Mike’s downtown. Not an option pic.twitter.com/k8wiGscixn — Ayodele Nzinga (@wordslanger) January 10, 2018

UPDATE: The Glenview Neighborhood Association rejected the Mountain Mike’s application.

