More Black Folks In America Need To Learn Computer Programing – Critical Race Theory Won’t Pay Bills

This is not a left / right debate, or an attack on anyone liberal or progressive (I am tech-left myself). But it’s a call for us a Black Americans to focus on learning programing languages.

I am sympathetic to the calls for Critical Race Theory in schools, but that talk has overshadowed two facts: 1) blacks in America are woefully behind in knowing programming languages and building platforms, and 2) the future is changing such that we have to know how to make platforms to build value.

The problem is deep because you can’t count on being a laborer. Why? One word: robots. Robots, another kind of platform made with a programming language, are removing jobs once done by us and it’s happening at a frightening rate.

The rate of increase of use of robots is such that Andrew Yang ran for President of The United States in part on the idea that blacks were going to have zero net wealth by 2050. Zero. Aside from the basic inaccuracy of that, the truth is, in terms of overall wealth direction – Yang is right. That is, unless we turn this path around.

We have to love and embrace the tech that runs our lives. We have to want to make platforms like Facebook, rather than use Facebook. We have to make sure our young have the same desire and choose programming over basketball. Nothing wrong with playing hoops, but there’s something wrong with counting on it for your living considering the small number of people who make it as professionals.

Be a programmer. Beginner? So? Look, it’s a start. Engineer your future – don’t let someone else do it.

