Mom Gets Surprise Giant Gift Box From Rocket Mortgage Sent Via UPS

Mom Gets Surprise Giant Gift Box From Rocket Mortgage Sent Via UPS

Here’s the raw transcript from YouTube:

ups to the front door i was just a surprise and it had a lid in it and it was kind of you know pushed down and everything not much uh and um it’s got all this stuff in this guy this is a cotton throw blanket 50 by 60 inches american flat cotton blanket and all this was sent to my mom she asked me to get she said what is it i don’t know she didn’t remember ordering anything i looked up where it came from it’s a place called bundled out of commerce michigan um i had no idea that’s good and then it had this little card in it which is this is thankful for you wow and so we turn it over rocket mortgage good health and happiness heather levier and the client experience operations team heather we love you for doing this get it heather love you see what i did there and my mom is really really happy um doesn’t want to be videoed but she’s she’s very grateful and doesn’t want to be videoed but um mom what do you what do you say i think in the whole world do you hear that she says she thinks rocket mortgage is one of the best mortgage companies in the whole world and look at this look at the stuff that you all sent um mishi gummies white cheddar popcorn made with ruby red kernels and pure olive oil nothing artificial this box i believe mom has this this came in that box it comes with the batteries not sure what it does but we’ll find out i suppose um eddie g’s cookies always nut free chocolate chip well mom will probably give these to me because she’s allergic to chocolates garlic parmesan pretzel sticks made with flavor so bold it’s lip smacking finger licking goodness and crunch oh my god mama’s more it got squeezed juice fine rose lemonade actually um a coaster mentioning detroit motor city commerce michigan okay and squeeze lemonade so lemonade rose peak rose lemonade and regular lemonade and it feels like there’s something else down here nope that’s that’s it that’s that’s enough that’s that’s quite a lot so um my mom is happy and so my mom is happy and so since you made my mom happy i’m happy that’s why i’m here all right um thank you rocket mortgage oh and by the way subscribe to zeni62 and bookmark oaklandnewsnow.com

