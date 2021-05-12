MLB tells Oakland A’s to start exploring other cities
Major League Baseball has asked the Oakland Athletics to start exploring the possibility of relocating the team and does not see the existing Coliseum site as a viable option for the future of baseball. Opponents of relocation say they don’t want the city to cave to pressure and threats from the league or the team.
