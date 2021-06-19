2021 MLB Draft News: MLB Tabs NFL Draft Architect Frank Supovitz For 2021 MLB Draft Denver
2021 MLB Draft News: MLB Tabs NFL Draft Architect Frank Supovitz For 2021 MLB Draft Denver
Frank Supovitz, President of Fast Traffic Events, Formerly NFL Senior Vice President of Special Events in charge of the Super Bowl and The NFL Draft, has been hired as producer of the 2021 MLB Draft.
Frank, an expert at producing live audience drafts for NHL and NFL, is working on bringing the same magic to an effort once done at Major League Baseball Headquarters.
For 2021, the focus is Denver, and The Bellco Theatre at The Colorado Convention Center. It will be done in conjunction with the 2021 MLB All-Star Game.
Stay tuned.
