Mike McDaniel Dolphins New Head Coach Super-Thin Resume, Not Black, Ads To NFL Racism
Mike McDaniel is the new Miami Dolphins Head Coach, is not black, and has a super-thin resume. This is complete outrage in the face of Brian Flores’ Lawsuit. The bottom line is the NFL is 70 percent black players, a comparative handful of African Americans in the front office, and one black head coach. The black coaches available, like Eric Bienamy, have years of experience, were head coaches, were former players as in the case of Byron Leftwich, and yet lost out to a guy who was the Niners Offensive Coordinator for one year, did not call plays, and has no Super Bowl or even NFC Championship, win under his belt as an OC. That’s Mike McDaniel.
ESPN’s Jenna Laine Takes Issue With My Take That The Hire of McDaniel Is A Nod To RacismSee: https://oaklandnewsnow.com/espns-jenna-laine-attacks-me-for-blasting-dolphins-hire-of-mike-mcdaniel-as-racist/
This is beyond crazy. Oh, and the news is that he’s biracial, but others assume that means he is half-black, when no one knows who his father is. The bottom line is there are way too many over-qualified black coaches and they’re being passed over deliberately for being black in the NFL.
This is a time for Congress to step in and put a giant stop to this overt act of racism.
Is Mike McDaniel an innovator? A friend of mine pointed to his use of wide receivers as running backs. My response was that Stanford Coach David Shaw did that six years ago with Ty Montgomery, so since Mike McDaniel is just up the freeway from Coach Shaw, it looks like he stole from Shaw.
A real innovator is someone like Tony Dungy and his Tampa Two Defense or Tom Landry, who created the 4-3 Defense, and the improved it with the Flex Defense, or Dick LeBeau who created the Zone Blitz.
Mike McDaniel is not an innovator.
That’s how we start this livestream.
Stay tuned.
