Microsoft identifies new Russian hacking activity on tech companies
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eXDsQVlTUwM
Microsoft identifies new Russian hacking activity on tech companies
– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content.
Microsoft says it’s identified another wave of cyber attacks by the Russian intelligence service, similar to last year’s devastating SolarWinds hack. CNBC’s Eamon …
