Michael Arrington Interview At TechCrunch Disrupt New York 2010, Says Zennie Abraham Disrupted Event

From YouTube Channel: May 27, 2010 at 03:19PM

ONN – TechCrunch Co-Founder Michael Arrington took time to talk about how TechCrunch Disrupt came to be, and about his famous interview with Yahoo CEO Carol Bartz, which was punctuated with her telling him what to do.

Here, I revealed to him that the maker of the viral video of his exchange with Bartz, was none other than me, Zennie Abraham.

Arrington then payed me the best complement considering the setting. He said I “disrupted” his event. And then threw a magazine at me, Too funny.

For those who wonder, to disrupt in tech terms means to cause radical change by means of innovation.

And this was the now famous Bartz / Arrington exchange:

From when bloggers were king.

