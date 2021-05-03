Michael Allers Joins Gunderson Dettmer’s Leading Growth Equity Practice

San Francisco — Gunderson Dettmer Stough Villeneuve Franklin & Hachigian, a more than 350-attorney law firm focused on the global venture capital, growth equity and emerging companies ecosystem, announces the addition of Michael Allers as a corporate partner in the San Francisco office. He joins the firm from Kirkland & Ellis where he was a partner in the San Francisco office.

“Mike will add to our already impressive practice representing marquee growth equity funds in their investments,” said Ivan Gaviria, Gunderson Dettmer’s Northern California regional leader. “Since 2015, Gunderson Dettmer has represented clients in more than 650 growth financings raising over $245 billion for the world’s most innovative companies. Mike brings his own strong track record to the practice and is a welcome addition to the firm.”

Allers has significant experience representing growth equity and private equity funds in equity financings, mergers, acquisitions and divestitures, among other strategic transactions. With many years of experience in domestic and cross-border investment transactions, he also understands the complexity and bespoke nature of innovative growth equity financings. While he has a well-rounded practice across a variety of industries, he has particular experience with investment in the financial technology, biotechnology and software industries.

“Mike will be a great addition to our rapidly expanding growth equity practice – with core team members in New York, San Francisco, Singapore, Beijing and Boston,” said Steve Baglio, a leader in the firm’s international growth equity practice. “Especially during a time when growth equity and venture capital firms are making huge strides, he brings the agility and ingenuity our clients have come to expect from Gunderson Dettmer.”

“It is exciting to join a firm with such an exemplary reputation in this ecosystem and a single-minded commitment to the same types of clients I am focused on,” said Allers. “Gunderson Dettmer has always stayed one step ahead of the market and brings the right business-minded approach to supporting funds making complex growth equity investments around the world.”

Allers earned his J.D. from the University of Michigan Law School, a Master’s degree from the Naval Postgraduate School, and a B.A. from Cornell University. He also served as an officer in the US Navy. Prior to Kirkland & Ellis, Allers was an associate at other leading international law firms.

About Gunderson Dettmer

Gunderson Dettmer has more than 350 lawyers singularly focused on the global venture capital, growth equity and emerging companies ecosystem, across ten offices in key venture markets throughout the world, including Silicon Valley, Ann Arbor, Austin, Beijing, Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Diego, San Francisco and Singapore. The firm represents more than 2,500 venture-backed companies and over 450 of the world’s top venture capital and growth equity firms, along with thousands of their underlying funds. The firm routinely negotiates about one-third of every venture capital dollar raised worldwide and is the recognized global leader in the representation of venture capital and growth equity funds in their investment activities, negotiating more than 1,000 venture and growth financings every year. For venture-backed companies, the firm provides guidance at every stage in their lifecycle, from launch through IPO and as public companies, becoming extensions of their management teams as they progress through each stage of growth.

