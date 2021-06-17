https://youtu.be/sebfQ4YgBP0

ONN – Melissa Dettwiller-Rand Female Bodybuilding Legend, Is Battling Breast Cancer, Needs Our Help

Melissa Dettwiller-Rand is the famous Female Bodybuilding Legend Melissa Dettwiller, and whom I met at the Las Vegas Pro Show in 2005. But, today, she needs our help, so I made this video-blog to ignite fans of female bodybuilding to her her through her crisis.

As her GoFundMe Page, where she has raised a reported $2,093 of a needed $5,000 to the date of this video-blog, explains:

My name is Melissa Rand. I currently live in Bakersfield CA. How I ended up here is a long story and not really pertinent to the “issue at hand”. I can tell you that the journey here was filled with heartbreak and stress. Nonetheless I landed on my feet as best as I could and have been maintaining a pretty good life for myself and Helena, my little girl who is now six. That being said, I will just jump right in to the “issue at hand”. I am 43 years old and live with my little 6 year old daughter, Helena. I have recently been diagnosed with METASTATIC BREAST CANCER. For those who do not know I will explain what metastatic means and what it means in my specific case. However first of all while I do not specifically blame the doctor for the delay in finding the cancer, I will say that I do go for my “annual exam” every year. My new doctor never did a breast exam. She did the “regular exam” (all the women out there know what I mean by that) and told me everything was fine. Then one day about 4-5 months ago I felt an abnormality in my right breast. (LADIES PLEASE DO MONTHLY SELF BREAST EXAMS, this move probably saved my life. I wish I had done the exams every month but at least I caught it myself !) To be perfectly honest I had pretty good size implants placed many years ago and at first I thought that one of them had ruptured. I saw my doctor as well as a plastic surgeon. However I eventually went for the obligatory mammogram. To my horror it was not simply a problem with the implant, it was a “mass”. To anyone who has had a mass found on a mammogram you all know that at that point they cannot tell you if you do or do not have cancer, the dreaded “C word”. But at that point there was a very “high level of suspicion” that I had cancer. This meant a biopsy was in order. They were going to have to take a core biopsy and send it into a special doctor called a pathologist who tests the tissue and looks at it under the microscope. Let me deviate for just a minute here, I DREAD NEEDLES! I HATE THEM! Just getting blood drawn is a big deal for me.

The rest of Melissa’s story, and the place to donate, is here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/melissa-rands-battle-against-breast-cancer?utm_campaign=m_pd+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer

Stay tuned and God bless Melissa, and all of my friends battling some form of cancer.

