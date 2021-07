https://youtu.be/zyFLnKkf4fw

Mayor Schaaf Uses Old Media Ways To Make OUSD Oakland Undivided Forever Announcement

Mayor Schaaf sent over this press release a day ago. Well. Its a Media Advisory:

News from: Office of Mayor Libby Schaaf

MEDIA ADVISORY:

July 1, 2021

Mayor Schaaf, OUSD, Education Leaders, and Community Partners Announce #OaklandUndivdedFOREVER

OAKLAND, CA – Mayor Libby Schaaf, joined by local, state, and federal education leaders, will announce an update to the #OaklandUndivided initiative that aimed to bridge the digital divide for good in Oakland by ensuring every OUSD student had access to a computer, internet connection, and tech support. After delivering 29,000 free laptops last school year to low-income students and families, speakers will announce a new commitment for the 2021-2022 school year and kick off a new visionary phase of the campaign.

WHO:

Mayor Libby Schaaf

Kyla Johnson-Trammell, OUSD Superintendent

Keta Brown, OUSD parent and The Oakland REACH Co-Founder

Tony Thurmond, California State Superintendent of Public Instruction

Cindy Marten, U.S. Deputy Secretary of Education

WHEN: Thursday, July 1, 10 A.M.

WHERE: Frick United Academy of Language, 2845 64th Ave. Oakland, CA.

Note no social media link. Mayor Schaaf and the City of Oakland have gone old, anti-black tech, media. Really it helps no one and just helps show what Zennie62Media is really capable.

Stay tuned.

