https://youtu.be/YBiBHVMS4Ws

ONN – Mayor Schaaf to Announce New Statewide Energy Saving Initiative, Empower Residents to Reduce Energy – vlog by Zennie62 YouTube

Mayor Schaaf to Announce New Statewide Energy Saving Initiative, Empower Residents to Reduce Energy

Mayor Schaaf will be joined by other California mayors, OhmConnect, and the California Energy Commission to launch a new competition to prevent blackouts ahead of the summer heat

Oakland, CA – On Wednesday, May 19, Mayor Schaaf will speak at a virtual press conference with several other California mayors, the California Energy Commission, and Oakland-based OhmConnect to announce OhmConnect’s City Energy Challenge. This statewide competition invites California cities to compete to save energy and prevent blackouts this summer.

California is already experiencing its driest year in more than four decades. With a continued drought and rising temperatures, much of the state is expected to be threatened by rolling blackouts this summer and beyond. OhmConnect’s platform empowers residents to work together and save enough energy to help minimize the risk of future blackouts. During the mid-August 2020 heatwave, for example, the OhmConnect community helped to prevent blackouts on six additional days in California by reducing their energy use – and got paid for their efforts.

Who:

Mayor Libby Schaaf, City of Oakland

Mayor Sam Liccardo, City of San Jose

Mayor Jerry Dyer, City of Fresno

Cisco DeVries, CEO of OhmConnect

Andrew McAllister, Commissioner of the California Energy Commission

What: OhmConnect’s City Energy Challenge Virtual Press Conference

