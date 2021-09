https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7AQtX0X_v4Y



Oakland News Now – Matt Olson on Oakland Wild Card Picture: “Truly Believe We’re a Team That Should Be in the Playoffs” – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content.

Watch as Matt Olson speaks on Oakland Wild Card Picture: “Truly Believe We’re a Team That Should Be in the Playoffs”

Subscribe to our Baseball Page for MLB all the time from Fanatics View by clicking here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7tk0cTJsg3c9vzwEDzZ6Qw?sub_confirmation=1

Subscribe to Fanatics View’s Main Sports Channel here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCy31smm3GNCgbSgYm9hb41Q?sub_confirmation=1

https://www.youtube.com/fanaticsvieworiginals

#MattOlson #OaklandAs #Athletics

Fanatics View’s other sports channels can be subscribed to here as well

Basketball Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChYA8XpBfYwSIDGp6p70Wag

Boxing & MMA Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClMSjEKmxTNrA-LYrU_RtRg

4th & Inches – NFL & College Football Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtpm2KGfgIjk_jwjmBhB2Tw

Baseball Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7tk0cTJsg3c9vzwEDzZ6Qw

Hockey Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCoby8PXM_ZnMOWolmcXrXrg

Texas Rangers Playlist:

Houston Astros Playlist:

Los Angeles Dodgers Playlist:

San Diego Padres Playlist:

Atlanta Braves Playlist:

Toronto Blue Jays Playlist:

New York Yankees Playlist:

Boston Red Sox Playlist:

Shohei Ohtani Playlist:

Batting Practice Playlist

Fanatics View Exclusive MLB Interviews Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLX42_yGHWzyjChe0Kgm0pAY7plcNBRt49

Fanatics View is credentialed and recognized by all major sports leagues – including the NBA, NFL, MLB, NHL and sport of Boxing. Fanatics View has been producing original content since 2016 and is one of the most accomplished sports media start-ups in modern history, specializing in exclusive sports video content. Fanatics View is headquartered in Dallas, Texas and is independently owned and operated. Want to help Fanatics View grow? Donate to our company directly at CashApp $FanaticsView

Visit us at https://ift.tt/2HgzRuT for daily sports videos & Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & IG

https://ift.tt/2HwjJoC

Tweets by fanaticsview

https://ift.tt/2ZJ9hiM

via IFTTT

Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018. This is a major part of Zennie62Media , Inc.’s new and innovative approach to the production of news media. What we call “The Third Wave of Media”. The uploaded video is from a YouTube channel. When the video is “liked” by Zennie62 YouTube, then it is automatically uploaded to and formatted automatically at the Oakland News Now site and Zennie62-created and owned social media pages. The overall objective here, on top of our is smartphone-enabled, real-time, on the scene reporting of news, interviews, observations, and happenings anywhere in the World and within seconds and not hours – is the use of the existing YouTube social graph on any subject in the World. Now, news is reported with a smartphone and also by promoting current content on YouTube: no heavy and expensive cameras or even a laptop are necessary, or having a camera crew to shoot what is already on YouTube. The secondary objective is faster, and very inexpensive media content news production and distribution. We have found there is a disconnect between post length and time to product and revenue generated. With this, the problem is far less, though by no means solved. Zennie62Media is constantly working to improve the system network coding and seeks interested content and media technology partners.

Oakland News Online Links From Oakland's Only News Aggregator Blog