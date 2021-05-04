https://youtu.be/hEo6_o_vyIo

ONN – Mario Gonzales Family Says Three Alameda Police Officers Killed Him – vlog by Zennie62 YouTube

Mario Gonzales Family Says Three Alameda Police Officers Killed Him

Family of Mario Gonzalez Responds to Comments from Lawyer Representing the Three Police Officers Who Killed Mario

Oakland, CA—Murder is when one person’s actions wrongfully cause the death of another. The police murdered our son, brother, and father, Mario Gonzalez. Make no mistake about that. We have seen this pattern. After a wrongful death, law enforcement will come out and start victim blaming instead of taking accountability. What the lawyer for the police is doing right now is an absolute disgrace. We are not going to let them away with lying about what they did to Mario.

The video clearly shows that there was no reason to detain Mario. He was nonviolent and even the 911 caller knew Mario was not a threat. At no point was Mario a threat to himself or to the officers. There was absolutely no reason to pile on top of Mario. There was absolutely no reason to pin him down with such force that they murdered him.

The videos show that throughout the entire encounter Mario was the one trying to de escalate the situation. He kept saying, “I’m going to go now, ok?” He kept saying, “thank you,” to the officers. Until his final breath, Mario was crying and telling the officers he is sorry.

The lawyer for the police said Mario tried so hard to get up that a set of keys fell out of the police officer’s pocket. Is she serious? Is she seriously justifying the murder of my brother Mario because a set of keys fell out of a cops pocket?

If police managed to turn a simple situation like this into a fatality, how can we have faith in their competency to respond to an actual emergency? The people who are supposed to keep us safe, are actually the biggest public safety threat by using unnecessary force.

What happened to Mario could have been a simple wellness check. The same thing happened to Steven Taylor, and to Angelo Quinto. Police should not be responding to non violent mental health crises. Police are who society turn to for every social problem, from loud noise to potholes. It doesn’t need to be like this. We need to wean ourselves off this reliance on armed police officers for every public to government interaction.

We are calling on the three offices who killed Mario to be fired. We are calling on District Attorney Nancy O’Malley to charge all those involved in the murder of Mario Gonzalez.

We will not rest until those who killed Mario are held accountable for what they’ve done.

