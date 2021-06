https://youtu.be/sOIpVSK8EdI

ONN – Maria Ayerdi Kaplan: Salesforce Transit Center Should Have Her Statue In Front Of It, Marc Beinoff – vlog by Zennie62 YouTube

Maria Ayerdi Kaplan: Salesforce Transit Center Should Have A Statue Of Her In Front Of It, Marc Beinoff

Who’s Maria Ayerdi Kaplan? She is the former San Francisco Transbay Joint Powers Authority (TJPA) Executive Director who built that organization and the Transit Center itself.

She literally willed the Bay Bridge Regional Transit Center Replacement project into being at the behest of her boss, San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown in 1998, and withstood a male leadership that did not want to take her seriously and at its worst allegedly harassed her.

And that news does not come from Maria, but a high placed source. Someone well respected in San Francisco and Oakland East Bay transportation politics.

Rather than treat her with respect, they scoffed at her call for additional security and cybersecurity after 9-11. Eventually, she gave in to physical and mental pressures and resigned in April of 2016.

Think about that in today’s scary times. Think where we would be if Maria gave in to that noise.

The best way to mark what Maria has done is to erect a statue of her in front of Salesforce Transit Center. And I can’t think of anyone better to have it made than Marc Benioff, the founder and CEO of Salesforce, Inc.

Stay tuned

via IFTTT

Note from Zennie62Media’s Zennie62 YouTube and Oakland News Now Today Blog SF Bay Area: this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018. This is a major part of Zennie62Media , Inc.’s new and innovative approach to the production of news media. What we call “The Third Wave of Media”. The uploaded video is from a vlogger with the Zennie62 on YouTube Partner Channel, then uploaded to and formatted automatically at the Oakland News Now site and Zennie62-created and owned social media pages. The overall objective is smartphone-enabled, real-time, on the scene reporting of news, interviews, observations, and happenings anywhere in the World and within seconds and not hours. Now, news is reported with a smartphone: no heavy and expensive cameras or even a laptop are necessary. The secondary objective is faster, and very inexpensive media content news production and distribution. We have found there is a disconnect between post length and time to product and revenue generated. With this, the problem is far less, though by no means solved. Zennie62Media is constantly working to improve the system network coding and seeks interested content and media technology partners.

LET ZENNIE62MEDIA TELL YOUR STORY Let ZENNIE62MEDIA Tell The Story About You The Media Refuses To Produce. Visit our site and hire Zennie62Media. Have a rebuttal on a YouTube video of your own? Send the link to [email protected] for consideration for Oakland News Now.