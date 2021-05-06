https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ss3TMXEEn1s



ONN – Mandela Station At West Oakland BART Shows New City In City – video by the YouTube channel in the video’s upper left hand corner.

Mandela Station will transform the area immediately around West Oakland. MacFarlane Partners, JRVD, and Alan Dones the project developers, envisions a

…major corporate headquarters to anchor the mixed-use development site, built on a 5.5 acres that will include up to 500,000 sf of Office Space; a 240+/- Affordable Units, 520+/i Market Rate Residential Units, and 75,000sf +/- of ground level Retail Space. Mandela Station is ideally located at the West Oakland BART Station, the heart of the Bay Area regional transportation system with direct train access to every BART station during peak hours; the SF Financial district is just a 7 minute ride and all trains from the East Bay pass through West Oakland. SF’s emerging Mid-Market area is 12 minutes away, downtown Oakland is only a 4-minute ride and Walnut Creek is 26 minutes to the east. When seeking well located property with mixed uses, this station stands out. The overall intent is to better connect the BART station to the community, and incorporate ways to create an attractive, livable and sustainable urban environment that ultimately enhances the quality of life in the neighborhood. Mandela Station is a timely response to the Association of Bay Area Governments’ (“ABAG”) projections of significant new job growth in West Oakland. The project will be designed to combine, and maximize, the value of its high-commuter visibility and West Oakland’s rich culture of music and the arts. Art from area artists, past and present, will be incorporated into the design to the greatest extent feasible, to create an attractive and ever-evolving unique sense of place. San Francisco’s housing market is strong, especially in the South of Market (“SOMA”) area of San Francisco that is less than 10 minutes from the West Oakland Station. A good activity oriented development design will present office and retail uses as a way to promote reverse commutes on BART and contribute to the vibrancy of a transit friendly area. Improved property value and growing the tax base is yet another benefit of appropriate land use. The team is capable of expanding our development concepts to enfold sites beyond the existing BART Station 5.5 acres footprint that also advances both the District’s and the City of Oakland goal of encouraging investment in West Oakland and developing great neighborhoods that adequately satisfy shopping needs.

That’s what the developer reports.

Stay tuned.

