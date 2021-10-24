Manchester United vs Liverpool Live Stream Premier League EPL Football Match Today Man Utd Streaming
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KCEI4z5dtcY
Manchester United vs Liverpool Live Stream Premier League EPL Football Match Today Man Utd Streaming
– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content.
Manchester United vs Liverpool Live Stream Premier League EPL Football Match Today Man Utd Streaming Manchester United vs Liverpool Live stream EPL …
via IFTTT
Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018. This is a major part of Zennie62Media , Inc.’s new and innovative approach to the production of news media. What we call “The Third Wave of Media”. The uploaded video is from a YouTube channel. When the YouTube video search for “Premier League” finds a video it is automatically uploaded to and formatted automatically at the Oakland News Now site and Zennie62-created and owned social media pages. The overall objective here, on top of our is smartphone-enabled, real-time, on the scene reporting of news, interviews, observations, and happenings anywhere in the World and within seconds and not hours – is the use of the existing YouTube social graph on any subject in the World. Now, news is reported with a smartphone and also by promoting current content on YouTube: no heavy and expensive cameras or even a laptop are necessary, or having a camera crew to shoot what is already on YouTube. The secondary objective is faster, and very inexpensive media content news production and distribution. We have found there is a disconnect between post length and time to product and revenue generated. With this, the problem is far less, though by no means solved. Zennie62Media is constantly working to improve the system network coding and seeks interested content and media technology partners.
You may also like
Oakland News Now Recent Posts
- Manchester United vs Liverpool Live Stream Premier League EPL Football Match Today Man Utd Streaming October 24, 2021
- FULL MATCH – Kane vs. Undertaker – World Heavyweight Title Buried Alive Match: Bragging Rights 2010 October 24, 2021
- West Ham vs Tottenham – LIVE Watch Along With Expressions October 24, 2021
- Las Vegas Raiders 5 Keys To Victory Vs. The Eagles In NFL Week 7 Feat. Josh Jacobs & Henry Ruggs October 24, 2021
- Colts Head to San Francisco for Sunday Night Football | Colts 360 – Week 7 October 24, 2021
- Bears vs. Buccaneers 10/24/21 FREE NFL Picks and Predictions on NFL Betting Tips for Today October 24, 2021
- Colts vs. 49ers 10/24/21 FREE NFL Picks and Predictions on NFL Betting Tips for Today October 24, 2021
- Ben Simmons ~ DeAndre Ayton ~ Marvin Bagley ~ NFL Week 7 ~ Cam Newton ~ MLB Playoffs ~ Podcast ep 18 October 24, 2021
- Jets vs. Patriots 10/24/21 FREE NFL Picks and Predictions on NFL Betting Tips for Today October 24, 2021
- Patriots vs Jets | Free Week 7 NFL Football Picks | NYJ @ NE Sunday Bets | Kyle Kirms October 24, 2021
- Lions vs. Rams 10/24/21 FREE NFL Picks and Predictions on NFL Betting Tips for Today October 24, 2021
- Los Angeles Dodgers Pitcher Trevor Bauer Done For Season, As MLB Leave Extended On Sex Assault Alleg October 24, 2021
- Northwestern at Michigan | Big Ten Football | Highlights | Oct. 23, 2021 October 24, 2021
- UK faces bus driver shortage October 24, 2021
- Female Bodybuilder Workout 💪Gym Motivational Video Status 2021 |Stephenie Sanzo 🥵Workout #Shorts October 24, 2021
- SNL Video: Jason Sudeikis Is the Ghost of Biden Past in Cold Open October 24, 2021
- ไฮไลท์ฟุตบอลพรีเมียร์ลีก 2021/22 สัปดาห์ที่ 9 ไบรท์ตันฯ พบ แมนเชสเตอร์ ซิตี้ October 24, 2021
- Panthers vs. Giants 10/24/21 FREE NFL Picks and Predictions on NFL Betting Tips for Today October 24, 2021
- In Full: Trevor Phillips On Sunday October 24, 2021
- Ravens vs Bengals | Free Week 7 NFL Football Picks | CIN @ BAL Sunday Bets | Kyle Kirms October 24, 2021
- HS2 extension needs go-ahead, says West Yorkshire mayor October 24, 2021
- ‘We are already in a terrible place,’ warns A&E boss October 24, 2021
- 10/24/21 FREE NFL Picks and Predictions on NFL Betting Tips for Today October 24, 2021
- Sky News Breakfast: The £3 billion ‘skills revolution’ October 24, 2021
- ‘We can’t be complacent’ in face of rising COVID cases October 24, 2021
- 💪 FEMALE BODYBUILDER, MUSCLES GIRL, BICEPS GIRL, GIRL BICEPS, HEALTH FITNESS MOTIVATION, FBB#shorts October 24, 2021
- Rishi Sunak: ‘I have got to take the world as it comes’ October 24, 2021
- Government need to back up announcements with ‘concrete action’ say Labour October 24, 2021
- Artist celebrates women’s bodies by making casts – BBC News October 24, 2021
- John Cena vs. The Undertaker: Raw, Oct. 9, 2006 October 24, 2021
- Crystal Palace v Newcastle Utd | Match Highlights October 24, 2021
- Highlights: Leeds United 1-1 Wolves | Rodrigo penalty earns point at Elland Road | Premier League October 24, 2021
- Brighton 1-4 Man City | Highlights, Foden bags a brace October 24, 2021
- Bay Area Transparency Vlogs Napa No Tresspassing Signs Taken Down October 24, 2021
- Bike the Sierras: Ride in Sly Park around Jenkinson Lake October 24, 2021
- Demand Media’s scientific approach to news October 24, 2021
- C|C Demand Media Case Study October 24, 2021
- Startup financing 101: What’s a valuation cap? SAFEs and convertible notes explained October 24, 2021
- Silicon Global Online: Ask Cap’n Hoff About Surviving A Startup October 24, 2021
- The Future of Sports Media | Dan Porter + Andrew Yang | Yang Speaks October 24, 2021
Oakland News Online Links From Oakland's Only News Aggregator Blog