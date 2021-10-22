Major storm makes wet commute across the Bay Area
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-8eIakwT9iw
Major storm makes wet commute across the Bay Area
– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content.
Sara Stinson reports live for KRON4 News at 5.
via IFTTT
Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018. This is a major part of Zennie62Media , Inc.’s new and innovative approach to the production of news media. What we call “The Third Wave of Media”. The uploaded video is from a YouTube channel. When the YouTube video channel for KRON-TV uploads a video it is automatically uploaded to and formatted automatically at the Oakland News Now site and Zennie62-created and owned social media pages. The overall objective here, on top of our is smartphone-enabled, real-time, on the scene reporting of news, interviews, observations, and happenings anywhere in the World and within seconds and not hours – is the use of the existing YouTube social graph on any subject in the World. Now, news is reported with a smartphone and also by promoting current content on YouTube: no heavy and expensive cameras or even a laptop are necessary, or having a camera crew to shoot what is already on YouTube. The secondary objective is faster, and very inexpensive media content news production and distribution. We have found there is a disconnect between post length and time to product and revenue generated. With this, the problem is far less, though by no means solved. Zennie62Media is constantly working to improve the system network coding and seeks interested content and media technology partners.
You may also like
Oakland News Now Recent Posts
- Nets vs. 76ers 10/22/21 FREE NBA Picks and Predictions on NBA Betting Tips for Today October 22, 2021
- Major storm makes wet commute across the Bay Area October 22, 2021
- NFL Week 7 2021 Best Bets | Top NFL Spread Picks October 22, 2021
- Staunch Moderates Release Second Single “Staunch” October 22, 2021
- Good Morning Football LIVE HD 10/22/2021 | NFL Trade Rumors & News | GMFB on NFL Network October 22, 2021
- Watch Rachel Maddow Highlights: October 21st | MSNBC October 22, 2021
- Video Appears To Show California Teacher Mocking Native Americans October 22, 2021
- How Belarus is helping migrants break into the EU – BBC News October 22, 2021
- Alec Baldwin fatally shoots woman with prop gun on movie set – BBC News October 22, 2021
- Pacers vs. Wizards 10/22/21 FREE NBA Picks and Predictions on NBA Betting Tips for Today October 22, 2021
- Pelicans vs. Bulls 10/22/21 FREE NBA Picks and Predictions on NBA Betting Tips for Today October 22, 2021
- Rejoignez la délégation santé du prochain CES de Las Vegas 2022. October 22, 2021
- Dr. Fauci Details Timeline For Pfizer Vaccine For Kids 5 To 11 October 22, 2021
- 10/22/21 FREE NBA Picks and Predictions on NBA Betting Tips for Today October 22, 2021
- Breaking News: Target Store on Mission St in San Francisco, California Closing Amid Shoplifting October 22, 2021
- Texas Nurse Convicted In Murder Of Multiple Patients October 22, 2021
- House Committee Holds Hearing On Equal Rights Amendment October 22, 2021
- Watch All In With Chris Hayes Highlights: October 21st October 22, 2021
- COVID-19: Getting vaccinated is a ‘social responsibility’ October 22, 2021
- Raiders Derek Carr is the Best Deep Passer in the NFL October 22, 2021
- Philadelphia Eagles Vs. Las Vegas Raiders Pre: Reversing Fortunes In Vegas October 22, 2021
- LIVE: NBC News NOW – October 22 October 22, 2021
- Raiders’ Week 6 Victory vs. Broncos: ‘Play Like Raiders!’ | Sounds of the Game | Raiders | NFL October 22, 2021
- Denver Nuggets vs San Antonio Spurs 10/22/21 Free NBA Pick and Prediction NBA Betting Tips October 22, 2021
- Korean street vendor who made dalgona candy for ‘Squid Game’ show us their secrets October 22, 2021
- BREAKING: Alec Baldwin shoots woman dead with prop gun October 22, 2021
- Reaction to the San Jose Sharks 2-1 Win Over the Ottawa Senators October 22, 2021
- Retired Oakland Police Officer Hurt in Deadly Shooting During Robbery at Oakland Gas Station October 22, 2021
- Bay Area Forecast: Morning Rain; Stronger Storm Sunday October 22, 2021
- Stephen Curry Talks His 45-Point Performance & Being Named to NBA 75 List | Oct. 21, 2021 October 22, 2021
- Impetus For January 6 Insurrection Still Motivating GOP October 22, 2021
- Texas Lt. Governor Pays Up $25,000 Bounty For Voter Fraud Case (Committed By A Trump Voter) October 22, 2021
- Jon Gruden Emails Update: Raiders Coach Tells Andrea Kremer Truth Will Come Out – Joseph Armendariz October 22, 2021
- Texas Ignores New Demographics; New Congressional Map Boosts White Voter Advantage: Report October 22, 2021
- Mavericks vs. Hawks (Oct. 21st) | NBA Picks for Today October 22, 2021
Oakland News Online Links From Oakland's Only News Aggregator Blog