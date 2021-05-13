Mads Mikkelsen And Anders Jensen Interview With Jessica Dwyer
ONN – Mads Mikkelsen And Anders Jensen Interview With Jessica Dwyer – vlog by Zennie62 YouTube
Super star Mads Mikkelsen and director Anders Jensen talk with entertainment reporter Jessica Dwyer about their new film collaboration Riders of Justice.
via IFTTT
Note from Zennie62Media’s Zennie62 YouTube and Oakland News Now Today Blog SF Bay Area: this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018. This is a major part of Zennie62Media , Inc.’s new and innovative approach to the production of news media. What we call “The Third Wave of Media”. The uploaded video is from a vlogger with the Zennie62 on YouTube Partner Channel, then uploaded to and formatted automatically at the Oakland News Now site and Zennie62-created and owned social media pages. The overall objective is smartphone-enabled, real-time, on the scene reporting of news, interviews, observations, and happenings anywhere in the World and within seconds and not hours. Now, news is reported with a smartphone: no heavy and expensive cameras or even a laptop are necessary. The secondary objective is faster, and very inexpensive media content news production and distribution. We have found there is a disconnect between post length and time to product and revenue generated. With this, the problem is far less, though by no means solved. Zennie62Media is constantly working to improve the system network coding and seeks interested content and media technology partners.
LET ZENNIE62MEDIA TELL YOUR STORY
Let ZENNIE62MEDIA Tell The Story About You The Media Refuses To Produce. Visit our site and hire Zennie62Media.
Oakland News Now Related Posts
Oakland News Now Recent Posts
- Mads Mikkelsen And Anders Jensen Interview With Jessica Dwyer
- Oakland Schools: OUSD 2021 Classified School Employees Of The Year
- Biden Press Secretary Jen Psaki Statement On Restart of Colonial Pipeline And Continued Federal Government Efforts To Mitigate Impacts
- The Oakland A’s Never “Rooted In Oakland” – Las Vegas Mayor Says Relocation Talk 2 Years Old
- Oakland Athletics In Relocation Talks for 2 Years According To LV Review Journal – by Richard Haick
- City Of Oakland Eviction Moratorium Not Impacted By Federal Ruling
- RaceTrac Fayetteville Ga Gas Pumps Out Of Gas Except Diesel Due To Cyberattack
- 2021 NFL Schedule Revealed On NFL Network’s Schedule Release 21 Show
- NFL Gives Nine Social Justice Programs $2.5 Million
- SF Bay Area Bicycle Is Back With Bike Oakland: Bancroft And International
- Rockets Kill 2 Israelis, Airstrikes Kill 28 In Gaza | MSNBC
- Crocker Highlands Mid-Century, Oakland, CA, 94610
- Violent Israeli-Palestinian Unrest Kills At Least 33 | The 11th Hour
- MLB tells Oakland A’s to start exploring other cities
- Team Coverage: Major League Baseball Greenlights Oakland A’s To Consider Relocating
- Talk’s Las Vegas Athletics For Oakland A’s Relocation But Portland Has 50K Signatures For MLB Ballpark
- Rep Liz Chaney Speech On House Floor On Eve Of Vote To Oust Her From House GOP Leadership
- Las Vegas Raiders New Number Changers For 2021 Season. By Joseph Armendariz
- May 11, 2021
- Livestream: Blame To Go Around In Oakland A’s Relocation Threat? Start With Oakland Athletics