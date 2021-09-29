Loren Taylor Running For Mayor Of Oakland, District 6 Re-Election At The Same Time, Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FwASH_bdFto



Oakland News Now – Loren Taylor Running For Mayor Of Oakland, District 6 Re-Election At The Same Time, See Video – Video – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content.

Loren Taylor Is Running For Both Mayor Of Oakland And Re-election In District 6 At The Same Time

Councilmember Loren Taylor is the man who beat then incumbent Oakland District Six Representative Desley Brooks in 2018, now thinks he can both run for Mayor of Oakland and also run for re-election as Oakland City Council District 6 representative.

Yes.

That would be Oakland District 6 Councilmember Loren Taylor.

Yep. The still-new-to-Oakland-politics councilmember apparently thinks it’s OK to run for two offices at once – an action one of my long-time Oakland former elected official friends said was “illegal”.

Or…

Its illegal under the elections code.

Section 10220.5 – Nomination papers for more than one municipal office or term of office prohibited Notwithstanding any other provision of law, a candidate shall not file nomination papers for more than one municipal office or term of office for the same municipality in the same election.

But it’s right and plain as day visible on the City of Oakland Election Website. You can see it with a click here.

Did I reach out to call Loren Taylor and ask him about this? No. I did tag him on Twitter. The reason I did not ask him about it is that he’s sending the message that he cares more about running and getting into office than helping people in office. Plus. he didn’t call me for advice. I’d have told him to take care of his people, in his District 6, first.

This is not the first time I weighed on on Loren’s desire for more power. I did so here at Oakland News Now on August 8th of this year, and it’s because he sends out the message (and has to me via text) that it’s about his message and agenda and not the people of his District 6. That’s my opinion, and I am sticking to it because the newbie Oakland politico has done nothing to convince me otherwise.

Loren’s sending a message that the details are not as important. That he’s not observed what message he’s sending out. That his efforts are about ego and not Oakland. Loren need to focus on implementing AB 464 to get billions to Oakland business and reduce crime, not this clumsy-out-of-the-gate effort.

Bad stuff.

Councilmember Taylor Should Focus On Running For Re-Election In District 6, And On Getting Billions To Local Businesses With AB 464

I think District 6 Councillmember Loren Taylor should focus only on getting re-elected in his own district. He’s not what Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf was when she ran for Mayor in 2014: already experienced at working for the City of Oakland in various positions, including Chief of Staff to Ignacio De La Fuente.

Loren Taylor’s up against a growing list of people running for Mayor of Oakland in 2022, five (counting Loren) who are officially listed and another four not officially listed: Greg Hodge, Tyson Jordan, Derrick Soo, Allyssa Victory Villanueva, are listed, and incumbent District Four Councilmember Sheng Thao, Derrick Johnson (who ran against Rebecca Kaplan for the At-Large Seat she won the right to hold again in 2020), Oakland City Auditor Courtney Ruby, and Oakland City Councilmember Treva Reid (District 7), are not officially listed, but said to be at various levels of preparation to run for Mayor.

And I am told that Councilmember Sheng Thao is close to securing the support of organized labor and has the backing of Oakland Councilmembers Carroll Fife (District Three) and Rebecca Kaplan (At-Large). Sheng worked for Rebecca before running for the District 4 seat she won in 2018.

If you think this is wild already, buckle up. Let’s see if Councilmember Loren Taylor focuses on District Six, and not his own personal desire for more power. Indeed, a lot of elected officials seem ready to jockey for position as Mayor Schaaf prepares to head on to her next life.

But, in all of this talk about Loren, one subject remains on the table: The Howard Terminal Ballpark District.

Make sure A’s get that Howard Terminal and you have my vote 😏 — Billy (@nabeil2009) September 29, 2021

A Closing Thought On The Field Of Candidates As It Unfolds

What I find rather disturbing about the field of candidate names attached to the upcoming Oakland mayoral election is that this is shaping up to be the most African American candidates, ever. But, with all of that, there’s one fact to date: there’s no white candidate and only one Asian candidate and Latino candidate. My feeling is this is indirect proportion to the economic damage the black community has sustained in Oakland, and if we don’t organize around one person, the outcome may be no representation in either District 6 or the Mayor’s Office.

Stay tuned.

via IFTTT

Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018. This is a major part of Zennie62Media , Inc.’s new and innovative approach to the production of news media. What we call “The Third Wave of Media”. The uploaded video is from a YouTube channel. When the video is “liked” by Zennie62 YouTube, then it is automatically uploaded to and formatted automatically at the Oakland News Now site and Zennie62-created and owned social media pages. The overall objective here, on top of our is smartphone-enabled, real-time, on the scene reporting of news, interviews, observations, and happenings anywhere in the World and within seconds and not hours – is the use of the existing YouTube social graph on any subject in the World. Now, news is reported with a smartphone and also by promoting current content on YouTube: no heavy and expensive cameras or even a laptop are necessary, or having a camera crew to shoot what is already on YouTube. The secondary objective is faster, and very inexpensive media content news production and distribution. We have found there is a disconnect between post length and time to product and revenue generated. With this, the problem is far less, though by no means solved. Zennie62Media is constantly working to improve the system network coding and seeks interested content and media technology partners.

Oakland News Online Links From Oakland's Only News Aggregator Blog

Oakland News Now Archives Oakland News Now Archives Select Month September 2021 (1078) August 2021 (843) July 2021 (725) June 2021 (431) May 2021 (393) April 2021 (463) March 2021 (320) February 2021 (315) January 2021 (356) December 2020 (319) November 2020 (349) October 2020 (444) September 2020 (445) August 2020 (496) July 2020 (462) June 2020 (391) May 2020 (301) April 2020 (289) March 2020 (239) February 2020 (221) January 2020 (262) December 2019 (161) November 2019 (183) October 2019 (226) September 2019 (173) August 2019 (231) July 2019 (239) June 2019 (194) May 2019 (137) April 2019 (224) March 2019 (164) February 2019 (142) January 2019 (181) December 2018 (147) November 2018 (168) October 2018 (173) September 2018 (192) August 2018 (183) July 2018 (176) June 2018 (125) May 2018 (28) April 2018 (18)