Oakland News Now – Loren Taylor Oakland Councilmember Run For Mayor And District 6 Re-Election Is Illegal – vlog by Zennie62 YouTube. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this content.

Oakland District 6 Councilmember Loren Taylor announced his run for Mayor of Oakland yesterday. He says that he can unite the City of Oakland.

But before Loren Taylor goes about the action of campaigning for Mayor of Oakland, the incumbent Oakland City office-holder is also listed as running for re-election to his current seat. Moreover, there are no other listed paper documents showing that he has separated his campaign for Mayor of Oakland from his run for another go at representing District 6. That action is purely not legal and something he needs to clear up.

The Crux Of Loren’s Problem Is California Elections Code Number 10220.5

Per California Elections Code number 10220.5: Nomination papers for more than one municipal office or term of office prohibited. Which reads:

Notwithstanding any other provision of law, a candidate shall not file nomination papers for more than one municipal office or term of office for the same municipality in the same election.

What’s clear is that Taylor has done so by already early notifying the City Clerk’s Office of his intent to run for re-election, which is why his name was on the City’s election page, then filing for Mayor of Oakland but not having his name removed from contention for the office he holds right now.

This is something Loren had to know about because he declared his intent to run for District 6 re-election months ago, and while rumors were around and told to me that he was planning to run for Mayor of Oakland. Moreover, he says he was raising money for the Mayoral run, but there is no listed account with the City of Oakland showing that he separated his gained money for his mayoral run (about $2,000 so far) from his current officeholder account – in fact, it’s in his office holder account.

Again, I did not make an effort to call Loren about why he made this optic. I don’t say its an error because he’s had a lot of time to consider this. It is certainly an error in judgment and calls into question what kind of Mayor of Oakland Loren would be.

Loren was just elected to office in 2018 and without any previous experience working for the City of Oakland or holding elected office. He was elevated to the public view by current Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, who did so because she could not get along with Oakland District 6 Councilmember Desley Brooks.

At first, Brooks did little campaigning for re-election, and arguably did not take Loren’s effort seriously. Meanwhile, Mr. Taylor was proving to be a rather overly aggressive campaigner to the point of disrespect for Brooks. That was demonstrated when he went to campaign at one of her key events, in effect trying to draw her supporters away from her.

Loren’s run was supported by a Bay Area white media that openly disliked Brooks, even as black-owned media, like The Oakland Post, and ZENNIE62MEDIA,INC, which owns Oakland News Now, supported her. Brooks lost to Taylor in the 2018 Oakland Elections.

Loren was worked to elevate the visibility of black business but his efforts to improve District 6 have been hampered by The Pandemic. My issue with how Taylor has governed is he has not focused on getting more monetary resources to District 6, and spent a lot of time on social media, but not on doing the hard work of using tax increment financing TIF to get money to people and businesses in District 6. He and other Oakland Councilmembers and the Mayor of Oakland, have ignored AB 464, which can do just that.

TIF has played a large role in the development of Oakland’s downtown, but it has not been effectively used in East and West Oakland. But, I digress. Taylor needs to clean up his appearance of illegal behavior in the campaign.

Stay tuned.

