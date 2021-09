https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xPlm-aXpd9Q



Oakland News Now – Loop Capital CEO Jim Reynolds Tells CNBC How He’s Diversifying His Firm In 2020 Interview – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content.

CNBC’s Scott Wapner talks with Loop Capital CEO Jim Reynolds to break down how he is diversifying his firm. For access to live and exclusive video from CNBC subscribe to CNBC PRO: https://cnb.cx/2NGeIvi

Loop Capital Chairman and CEO Jim Reynolds told CNBC on Thursday that building a diverse team has not been a challenge for the Chicago-based investment bank.

“I have found it so amazingly easy to recruit minority candidates — African American, women — and promote them very easily because I focus on talent,” Reynolds said on “Halftime Report.” “And the talent really comes through.”

Reynolds’ comments come as the U.S. experiences widespread protests around racial inequality and police brutality, following the killings of Black Americans such as George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor.

Leaders across corporate America, including those on Wall Street, have in recent weeks pledged to fight racial discrimination through charitable donations and by implementing changes inside their own companies.

Reynolds said he believes diversity on Wall Street overall is worse now than it was in the early stages of his career, which began in 1982 as a bond trader. He spent time at PaineWebber, later acquired by UBS, and then went on to manage Midwest municipal bond sales for Merrill Lynch. He co-founded Loop Capital in 1997.

» Subscribe to CNBC TV: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBCtelevision

» Subscribe to CNBC: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBC

» Subscribe to CNBC Classic: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBCclassic

Turn to CNBC TV for the latest stock market news and analysis. From market futures to live price updates CNBC is the leader in business news worldwide.

Connect with CNBC News Online

Get the latest news: http://www.cnbc.com/

Follow CNBC on LinkedIn: https://cnb.cx/LinkedInCNBC

Follow CNBC News on Facebook: https://cnb.cx/LikeCNBC

Follow CNBC News on Twitter: https://cnb.cx/FollowCNBC

Follow CNBC News on Instagram: https://cnb.cx/InstagramCNBC

#CNBC

#CNBCTV

via IFTTT

Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018. This is a major part of Zennie62Media , Inc.’s new and innovative approach to the production of news media. What we call “The Third Wave of Media”. The uploaded video is from a YouTube channel. When the video is “liked” by Zennie62 YouTube, then it is automatically uploaded to and formatted automatically at the Oakland News Now site and Zennie62-created and owned social media pages. The overall objective here, on top of our is smartphone-enabled, real-time, on the scene reporting of news, interviews, observations, and happenings anywhere in the World and within seconds and not hours – is the use of the existing YouTube social graph on any subject in the World. Now, news is reported with a smartphone and also by promoting current content on YouTube: no heavy and expensive cameras or even a laptop are necessary, or having a camera crew to shoot what is already on YouTube. The secondary objective is faster, and very inexpensive media content news production and distribution. We have found there is a disconnect between post length and time to product and revenue generated. With this, the problem is far less, though by no means solved. Zennie62Media is constantly working to improve the system network coding and seeks interested content and media technology partners.

Oakland News Online Links From Oakland's Only News Aggregator Blog