Loki Is Bisexual Says Director Kate Herron – But What Would Thor Say About That?
ONN – Loki Is Bisexual Says Director Kate Herron – But What Would Thor Say About That? – vlog by Zennie62 YouTube
Loki Is Bisexual Says Director Kate Herron – But What Would Thor Say About That?
via IFTTT
Note from Zennie62Media’s Zennie62 YouTube and Oakland News Now Today Blog SF Bay Area: this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018. This is a major part of Zennie62Media , Inc.’s new and innovative approach to the production of news media. What we call “The Third Wave of Media”. The uploaded video is from a vlogger with the Zennie62 on YouTube Partner Channel, then uploaded to and formatted automatically at the Oakland News Now site and Zennie62-created and owned social media pages. The overall objective is smartphone-enabled, real-time, on the scene reporting of news, interviews, observations, and happenings anywhere in the World and within seconds and not hours. Now, news is reported with a smartphone: no heavy and expensive cameras or even a laptop are necessary. The secondary objective is faster, and very inexpensive media content news production and distribution. We have found there is a disconnect between post length and time to product and revenue generated. With this, the problem is far less, though by no means solved. Zennie62Media is constantly working to improve the system network coding and seeks interested content and media technology partners.
Related Posts (YARPP)
LET ZENNIE62MEDIA TELL YOUR STORY
Let ZENNIE62MEDIA Tell The Story About You The Media Refuses To Produce. Visit our site and hire Zennie62Media.
Have a rebuttal on a YouTube video of your own? Send the link to [email protected] for consideration for Oakland News Now.
Oakland News Now Recent Posts
- Oakland City Budget 2021-23: Oakland City Council President Bas Presents Amendments
- 2020 USWNT U.S. Olympics Women’s Soccer Team Announced June 23 2021
- IKEA in Atlanta Under Fire For Juneteenth Celebration Menu By Joseph Armendariz
- Loki Is Bisexual Says Director Kate Herron – But What Would Thor Say About That?
- My Cryptocurrency Portfolio Is Up Today, June 23 2021; Changed Its Composition. What Works For You?
- Howard Terminal Oakland Ballpark Project Clearing Up Errors In Reporting Regarding TIF, SB293 Skinner
- Loki Episode 3. Did This Episode Fail To Deliver? By Joseph Armendariz
- Kathleen Matz Takes Issue With My Oakland Juneteeth Shooting Vlog, Reflects A Basic Racial Problem
- The Race To Become New York Mayor- By Eric Pangilinan
- Raiders Top Draft Picks Continue To Shine In Training Camp – By Eric Pangilinan
- New York City mayoral primary puts spotlight on ranked-choice voting
- downtown Berkeley station
- 2626 Hillegass Ave a Berkeley, CA 94704
- Berkeley Marina to Berkeley Rose Garden – Dualtron Eagle Pro & Nanrobot D6+
- 2021 New York City Mayoral Election Night Live | Full Coverage
- Juneteenth Oakland Shooting: A Societal Problem Or Racist Agenda? By Joseph Armendariz
- Lake Merritt Vigil For Peace Livestream By Oakland Councilmember Carroll Fife, District 3
- Disneyland Resort Reservation System A Huge Success – by Richard Haick
- Raiders Top Draft Picks Continue To Impresse In Camp- By Eric Pangilinan
- Victor Aguilar Interview: 2021 Oakland California 18th Assembly District Special Election Race