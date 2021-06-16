Loki Episode 2: Reaction And Commentary By Joseph Armendariz
ONN – Loki Episode 2: Reaction And Commentary By Joseph Armendariz – vlog by Zennie62 YouTube
Loki Episode 2 :Reaction And Commentary By Joseph Armendariz . Marvel Studio continues to Astound with the second episode of Loki in this episode you have a lot at questions answered and some more questions to be answered this episode focus on the sacred timeline and the reveal of the hooded figure variant
Photos courtesy of Marvel Studios
Copyright free music provided by PowerDirector for public use
Song Title: One after Another
via IFTTT
