https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PSHWEqG4BAM



ONN – Livestream: Blame To Go Around In Oakland A’s Relocation Threat? Start With Oakland Athletics – video by the YouTube channel in the video’s upper left hand corner.

Livestream: Blame To Go Around In Oakland A’s Relocation Threat? Start With Oakland Athletics

There’s enough blame to go around in the latest episode of “Oakland A’s seek a stadium” and this one should be titled: “Oakland A’s Shoot Selves In Foot”. Not saying the City of Oakland’s not to blame either. The murder’s row of suspects looks like this: John Fisher and Dave Kaval, The Mayor of Oakland Libby Schaaf, The City of Oakland, and The East Oakland Stadium Alliance.

But the Oakland Athletics, in taking what was to be a city-run project, and trying to give the look of running it themselves, exposed how little they knew about the legislation behind their own ballpark project, and because of that sent out messaging that scared the public. How?

The fact is that according to SB-293, the City of Oakland’s supposed to establish a new agency that sets up tax increment financing and the bond issue and the cost of the bond, and determines what the bond money is to be used for.

The Oakland A’s are supposed to sit back, build the ballpark, and pay the property tax to the new agency, thereby starting the TIF engine of money that would pay for a giant bond issue. That bond issue would go for not just affordable housing and not just infrastructure for the ballpark but city-wide projects. In other words, the A’s and Major League Baseball are leaving the City of Oakland with $700 million in community assistance money held up because it’s trying to skip town. Wow.

The City of Oakland screwed up by letting A’s President Dave Kaval control the messaging on the project. Kaval does not understand tax increment financing. So, when he let loose about $12 billion in buildout development in the Howard Terminal District, which includes the ballpark, Dave forgot that the area collects tax increment revenue. The potential revenue haul? $9 billion for use city-wide.

The City of Oakland staff knew this potential for years, but held it from public view. This staff does not operate like previous City of Oakland Economic Development Bosses I worked for. Who ever heard of a public official hiding money that can help the community, but that’s what the City of Oakland has been doing with respect to potential redevelopment tax increment financing money that could solve the homeless problem in Oakland, and have money to spare.

The whole deal is perfectly Oakland: so afraid to win that it figures out a way to screw up. Then, eventually, Oakland will craft a way to justify its actions. The good news is that does not have to come to pass if we’re aggressive. We have to fight. We have to win. I am sick and tired of Oakland always losing.

Stay tuned.

via IFTTT

Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018. This is a major part of Zennie62Media , Inc.’s new and innovative approach to the production of news media. What we call “The Third Wave of Media”. The uploaded video is from a YouTube channel. When the video is “liked” by Zennie62 YouTube, then it is automatically uploaded to and formatted automatically at the Oakland News Now site and Zennie62-created and owned social media pages. The overall objective here, on top of our is smartphone-enabled, real-time, on the scene reporting of news, interviews, observations, and happenings anywhere in the World and within seconds and not hours – is the use of the existing YouTube social graph on any subject in the World. Now, news is reported with a smartphone and also by promoting current content on YouTube: no heavy and expensive cameras or even a laptop are necessary, or having a camera crew to shoot what is already on YouTube. The secondary objective is faster, and very inexpensive media content news production and distribution. We have found there is a disconnect between post length and time to product and revenue generated. With this, the problem is far less, though by no means solved. Zennie62Media is constantly working to improve the system network coding and seeks interested content and media technology partners.

Oakland News Now Archives Oakland News Now Archives Select Month May 2021 (151) April 2021 (463) March 2021 (320) February 2021 (315) January 2021 (356) December 2020 (319) November 2020 (349) October 2020 (444) September 2020 (445) August 2020 (496) July 2020 (462) June 2020 (391) May 2020 (301) April 2020 (289) March 2020 (239) February 2020 (221) January 2020 (262) December 2019 (161) November 2019 (183) October 2019 (226) September 2019 (173) August 2019 (231) July 2019 (239) June 2019 (194) May 2019 (137) April 2019 (224) March 2019 (164) February 2019 (142) January 2019 (181) December 2018 (147) November 2018 (168) October 2018 (173) September 2018 (192) August 2018 (183) July 2018 (176) June 2018 (125) May 2018 (28) April 2018 (18) March 2018 (6)