Liverpool vs Crystal Palace 3-0 Post Match Analysis 🔥 Mane Scores 100th Goal In Liverpool Win

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace 3-0 Post Analysis: Liverpool 3 Crystal Palace 0 Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Klopp’s Reactions Mane Brakes Premier League Records 9.18.2021:

Liverpool remain unbeaten in the Premier League this season after Sadio Mane scored his 100th goal for the club in a victory against Crystal Palace.

Jurgen Klopp’s side created numerous chances against a resilient Palace before Mane pounced on a rebound at the back post in the first half.

Mohamed Salah doubled their lead with just over 10 minutes remaining when he smashed home a flick-on from a corner, before Naby Keita’s late curling strike made it 3-0.

Liverpool were wasteful in the first half as Diogo Jota fired over the bar from a few yards out in a glorious position, while Thiago and Jordan Henderson were also denied by keeper Vicente Guaita.

Palace had started brightly – hitting the post twice in as many minutes as Liverpool failed to clear their lines in the box – but the hosts’ persistence eventually paid off.

In the end it was a comfortable victory that capped a good week for Liverpool at Anfield, following their dramatic 3-2 win over AC Milan in the Champions League on Wednesday.

And it means they go top of the table with four wins from their opening five games, while visitors Palace remain outside the top 10.

Mane was one of six changes to Klopp’s side from their win over AC Milan, and his return must have been an unpleasant sight for Palace fans.

Having scored twice against Palace on the final day of last season, Mane’s opener on Saturday made him the first player to net in nine consecutive league matches against a single opponent.

It took his total to 13 against Palace in the Premier League – the most anyone has scored against them – and was the perfect way to notch up his 100th goal in all competitions for Liverpool.

Palace had attacking threat of their own from Wilfried Zaha – making his 250th Premier League appearance – but he was dealt with by the physicality of Fabinho and debutant Ibrahima Konate.

And while Palace continue to adapt and learn under new boss Patrick Vieira, they were given a humbling reminder of the ruthlessness of Liverpool’s attacking quality.

Sadio Mane scored his 100th Liverpool goal in a 3-0 win over Crystal Palace which sent Jurgen Klopp’s side three points clear at the Premier League summit.

Mane pounced on the rebound from Mohamed Salah’s header from a corner to reach his century for the club (43), while also becoming the first player in Premier League history to net in nine consecutive games against a single opposition.

Both sides had come close to opening the scoring before that in a topsy-turvy opening at Anfield. Alisson turned Wilfried Zaha’s goalbound effort onto the post with less than two minutes gone, while Diogo Jota blazed over horrendously from four yards shortly before Mane’s goal.

Salah struck from another corner after losing Jairo Riedewald 12 minutes from time, and a stunning Naby Keita volley, from yet another, sealed victory late on (89).

Late mistakes cost plucky Palace at Liverpool

Liverpool have found Crystal Palace tricky customers in the past – before their most recent four straight home wins at Anfield – and must have wondered if a return to form was on the cards as Alisson turned Zaha’s lob onto the post inside the opening two minutes.

Palace’s tempo was soon matched by a Liverpool side who had scored 12 goals in their previous five matches this season, with Jota shooting over from a tight angle.

He would wish that was his worst miss of the half, because, as the hosts took control towards the end of the opening period, the forward blazed well over from four yards out when left with the goal at his mercy after Vicente Guaita palmed Thiago’s header straight at him.

There was probably no-one happier than Jota when Mane made amends two minutes before half-time to score his 100th Liverpool goal, making no mistake from a similar distance to bury the rebound from Salah’s header.

The hosts finally got a hold on Palace for a period after half-time, until the introduction of Edouard produced a spark in the visitors’ performance for the second weekend in a row.

Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018.

