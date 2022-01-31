Libby Schaaf Oakland Mayor Who Lost Raiders To Las Vegas Tweets “Beloved 49ers” Rams, WTF?

Oakland News Now –

Libby Schaaf Oakland Mayor Who Lost Raiders To Las Vegas Tweets Of “Beloved 49ers” And Rams, WTF?

Why it would possess my friend Libby Schaaf, the 50th Mayor of Oakland, OAKLAND!, to basically do the job of the Mayor of San Francisco and tweet support for the, as she calls them, “beloved 49ers”, is a real head scratcher. But that’s what she did.

Here’s Libby’s tweet, posted after midnight eastern time, which means after 9 PM Oakland time.

A heartbreaking loss for our beloved @49ers, and a disappointing end to a thrilling season! Congratulations @RamsNFL – make California proud! — Libby Schaaf (@LibbySchaaf) January 31, 2022

Sure, the LA Rams beat the San Francisco 49ers and are headed to play in Super Bowl LVI, but what does this have to do with Oakland?

This shows zero Oakland pride and calls into question Libby’s commitment to Oakland – and she’s the Mayor of my town. Not talked to my long time friend in a while but it’s clear something is not quite right. She had to know this was going to piss off a lot of people. Or maybe one of her staffers did it?

Whatever the case the reactions to Libby Schaaf’s tweet are priceless. Here’s a sample:

Now it makes a lot mf sense why you let my raiders leave SMFH — ⭐️ ALL STAR WIGGINS ⭐️ (@LiteSkinJae) January 31, 2022

49ers are not from Oakland, out of touch as usual — Oregon_Man (@Oregon_Man_) January 31, 2022

The Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf should just remove the tweet.

Stay tuned.

