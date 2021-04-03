https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b8aKam8o8RA



ONN – LeRonne Armstrong: OPD Oakland Police Chief Press Conference For April 2, 2021 – video by the YouTube channel in the video’s upper left hand corner.

For Immediate Release: April 2, 2021

OPD NEWS:

OPD Chief Announces New Strategy to Reduce Violent Crime

Chief LeRonne L. Armstrong announced at a press conference today his plans to address the violence in his city. The Oakland Police Department (OPD) reports there have been 34 homicides this year. That is a 230% increase over this same time last year when 10 people lost their lives to violence in Oakland. “It hurts my heart when I arrive at a homicide scene and I hear the screams of grief from the family and see the tears rolling down their faces after losing a loved one,” says Chief Armstrong.

This year, 13 of Oakland’s homicide investigations were charged by the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office including, the homicide of 29-year-old Derrick Glenn. On March 24, 2021, Glenn was shot and killed at a gas station in the 2200 block of East 12th Street. OPD officers quickly arrested 34-year-old Brian LeGrand Jr. within 24 hours of the homicide. LeGrand was charged with Glenn’s murder.

In response to the increase in crime, Chief Armstrong created the Violent Crime Operations Center (VCOC). The VCOC’s primary focus is to provide a timely response to homicides, all gun-related crimes and supporting the Department’s Ceasefire strategy. Since the implementation of the VCOC officers have made several key arrests of homicide suspects and recovered numerous firearms.

The Department continues to partner with Oakland pastors in monthly community prayer vigils. Last Sunday, Bishop Bob Jackson of Acts Full Gospel Church, led the vigil to end violence in our city. More than 100 people attended the event at Verdese Carter Park. Chief Armstrong thanks the community for their continued support in reducing gun violence.

The City of Oakland continues to see an increase in violent and dangerous illegal sideshows. In response to this violent activity, Chief Armstrong makes a weekly request to the City Administrator for the authority to deploy a dedicated sideshow enforcement detail. The officers focus on deterring, enforcing, and responding to this illegal activity. Because of these efforts, nearly 20 vehicles have been towed, 11 individuals were arrested, and two firearms have been recovered.

The Department continues to partner with community groups, regional law enforcement agencies, and other city departments for a long-term solution to address illegal sideshows and violent crimes in Oakland.

#OPDCARES initiative is about working together as a community to help stop the tragic loss of life and reduce the level of violence in our city. Collectively, we want to ensure Oaklanders and our visitors are safe in our community.

