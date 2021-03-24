LeRonne Armstrong Oakland Chief Of Police Live Interview On His Plans For The Department

From YouTube Channel: March 23, 2021 at 04:02PM

ONN – LeRonne Armstrong Oakland Chief Of Police Interview On His Plans For The Department. Wednesday, 1 PM PST, YouTube.com/Zennie62

It is my pleasure to welcome Oakland Chief Of Police LeRonne Armstrong to Zennie62Media, Zennie62 YouTube / Oakland News Now. The interview will be held at YouTube.com/Zennie62, Wednesday, 1 PM PST, 4 PM EST.

LeRonne Armstrong: Biography:

Oakland Chief of Police LeRonne Armstrong was born and raised in West Oakland, California, and a graduate of McClymond’s High School. He joined the Oakland Police Department as a police officer in 1999, after spending four years with the Alameda County Probation Department.

Chief of Police LeRonne Armstrong worked several assignments during his career, starting in Patrol as an officer and later as a supervisor. Chief Armstrong has worked in the Problem-Solving Officer Unit, Criminal Investigation Division, Supervised the Gang Intelligence Task Force, Watch Commander, Commander of the Youth and School Safety Section, Special Resource Commander, Area Commander and is currently assigned as the Bureau of Field Operations – East Commanding Officer and the Commanding Officer of the Special Operations Division.

Chief Armstrong is a graduate of California State University, Sacramento, with a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice, he holds a Master’s Degree in Organizational Leadership, The Chief is also a graduate of the nationally acclaimed P.E.R.F . Senior Management Institute for Police Executives (S.M.I.P), California POST Leadership School and the FBI National Academy Session 261.

Chief Armstrong is a California POST-certified instructor and was teaching agency and statewide classes in Procedural Justice and Principled Policing where he is recognized as a California P.O.S .T . Subject Matter Expert.

Chief Armstrong Armstrong is one of the original officers assigned to work on the Oakland Ceasefire Strategy which has reduced violent crime over 50% since 2012, and he remains as Co-Chair of the Ceasefire Steering Committee.

Armstrong lead the OPD’s Stop-Data Collection Project which has been recognized nationally for OPD’s implementation of strategies that have reduced the number of OPD stops by 60% since 2016, and African American stops by over 50%. Armstrong has been called upon to train and testify before the State of California’s R.I.P.A board on OPD Stop-Data program.

Chief Armstrong also served as the department’s liaison to Stanford University S.P.A.R.K.S. Program and led the implementation of all 50 Stanford recommendations to increase trust from the “Strategies for Change” report. DC Armstrong has been the subject of multiple news articles regarding “Black Officers Policing in America” and he’s one of the featured officers in the award-winning documentary “The Force.”

Chief Armstrong Armstrong was the former President of the Oakland Black Officers Association and continues to lead the Oakland Police Departments trust building efforts city-wide. Chief Armstrong resides in Oakland with his wife and two daughters. His career has always been inspired by the idea of being a part of the change you want to see in OPD

