Lee Elder As First Black Masters Tournament Golfer Celebrated By Steph Curry, Curry Brands

Lee Elders As First Black Masters Golfer Celebrated By Steph Curry, Curry Brands

As this is the week of The Masters Golf Tournament, where the legendary Lee Elder is celebrated for his mark in 1975 of becoming the first black golfer in history to play at the Masters, Steph Curry, Golden State Warriors legend-in-the-making, took time to thank Mr. Elder for his contributions, friendship, and relationship with Curry Brands.

Nearly 50 years after Lee Elder became the first Black player to qualify for and play in the Masters Tournament, the trailblazer will take his first turn as an honorary starter for this year’s competition. And while much has changed since Elder, 86, first teed off at Augusta National in 1975, many of the challenges he faced playing the game remain the same for Black golfers today. “It’s just such an emotional thing to think about — how I, a little Black kid from a Dallas ghetto, was able to rise to the heights of playing in the most prestigious golf tournament in the world,” Elder said.

“I’m proud to have been selected as an honorary starter this year because I feel it’s something that is going to help young BIPOC golfers. Seeing a Black person on the course at the Masters is certainly going to enhance their thought of getting involved in the game.”

– Lee Elder According to the National Golf Foundation, Black players make up just 3 percent of recreational golfers and 1.5 percent of competitive golfers. Though low, these participation figures still top those of Elder’s era, when lack of access, prejudicial regulations, and threats to personal safety kept Black players out of the game. Elder’s journey helped advance the game, ultimately inspiring golf enthusiast Stephen Curry to support the next generation of BIPOC golfers though Curry Brand powered by Under Armour. “Lee Elder is legendary. He has spent his entire life breaking down golf’s color barrier, paving the way for future BIPOC golfers both on and off the course,” said Curry. “When I began building Curry Brand, I knew I wanted Lee to be a part of the family, and I’m humbled to be working with him promoting equality in golf and changing the game for good.”

