LeBron James Love for Kevin Love and Cedi Osman
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xaE-oJ5KU0Y
LeBron James Love for Kevin Love and Cedi Osman
– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs Los Angeles Lakers – Full Game Highlights | October 29, 2021 | 2021-22 NBA Season SHOP OUR MERCH: https://hoh.world Follow …
via IFTTT
Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018. This is a major part of Zennie62Media , Inc.’s new and innovative approach to the production of news media. What we call “The Third Wave of Media”. The uploaded video is from a YouTube channel. When the YouTube video channel for House Of Highlights uploads a video it is automatically uploaded to and formatted automatically at the Oakland News Now site and Zennie62-created and owned social media pages. The overall objective here, on top of our is smartphone-enabled, real-time, on the scene reporting of news, interviews, observations, and happenings anywhere in the World and within seconds and not hours – is the use of the existing YouTube social graph on any subject in the World. Now, news is reported with a smartphone and also by promoting current content on YouTube: no heavy and expensive cameras or even a laptop are necessary, or having a camera crew to shoot what is already on YouTube. The secondary objective is faster, and very inexpensive media content news production and distribution. We have found there is a disconnect between post length and time to product and revenue generated. With this, the problem is far less, though by no means solved. Zennie62Media is constantly working to improve the system network coding and seeks interested content and media technology partners.
You may also like
Oakland News Now Recent Posts
- Russell Westbrook Just Did a CRIP-WALK Across the Court 😂 #Shorts October 30, 2021
- PM Modi Meets Pope Francis | EAM S Jaishankar, NSA Doval Arrive in Vatican City | Republic TV LIVE October 30, 2021
- Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets 10/30/21 Free NBA Pick and Prediction NBA Betting Tips October 30, 2021
- Cleveland Browns vs Pittsburgh Steelers 10/31/21 NFL Pick and Prediction NFL Week 8 Picks October 30, 2021
- Cardinal Baselios Cleemis Says ‘PM Modi And Pope Francis’ Meeting Is To Spread Message Of Peace’ October 30, 2021
- Climate Activists Heartened By Incentives In Build Back Better bill October 30, 2021
- Street vendors killed after being run over by vehicle in Sacramento County, officials say October 30, 2021
- LeBron James Reflects on the 18th anniversary of his NBA Debut with the Cavaliers. October 30, 2021
- first night of halloween weekend October 30, 2021
- Carmelo Anthony Postgame Interview – October 29, 2021 NBA Season October 30, 2021
- ONLY ON 8: ‘He didn’t deserve death’: Unpaid debt on stolen vehicle may have led to murder October 30, 2021
- Free NBA Parlay For Today 10/30/21 NBA Pick & Prediction NBA Betting October 30, 2021
- ‘You want to keep your children safe’: Parent, doctor weigh in on COVID-19 vaccine for kids October 30, 2021
- HIGHLIGHTS | Los Angeles Lakers vs Cleveland Cavaliers October 30, 2021
- Newcastle vs Chelsea Preview: ‘No Lukaku, no Timo Werner, no problem’ October 30, 2021
- Afghan Sikhs seek aid from Indian govt: ‘Arrange visas & help us reunite with our family’ October 30, 2021
- Knicks vs. Pelicans 10/30/21 FREE NBA Picks and Predictions on NBA Betting Tips for Today October 30, 2021
- Police investigate deadly motorcycle crash near Las Vegas Strip October 30, 2021
- HIGHLIGHTS | Carmelo Anthony (24 pts, 6-8 3pt) vs Cleveland Cavaliers October 30, 2021
- HIGHLIGHTS | LeBron James (26 pts, 8 ast, 3 stl) vs Cleveland Cavaliers October 30, 2021
- Biden, Second Catholic U.S. President, Enjoys Lengthy Visit With Pope Francis October 30, 2021
- In New Letter, Tech Expert’s Lawyer Insists Alfa-Bank, Trump Server Data Is No Hoax October 30, 2021
- 🍀 PRONÓSTICOS PREMIER LEAGUE: JORNADA 10 ⚽ | GANAR 💲 APUESTAS DEPORTIVAS!! | 💰 [ 30/31 OCTUBRE] October 30, 2021
- Tim Cook Interview with iJustine! iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7 and new iPad Mini! October 30, 2021
- Music fans pack Golden Gate Park for Outside Lands day 1 October 30, 2021
- LeBron James Love for Kevin Love and Cedi Osman October 30, 2021
- ‘Nightmare Island’ offers haunted house off the beaten path October 30, 2021
- Fire Risk in Oakland neighborhoods; Piedmont, Grand Lake, Montclair, and Trestle Glen. October 30, 2021
- Astros vs. Braves World Series Game 3 Highlights (10/29/21) | MLB Highlights October 30, 2021
- Which version of Man United will show up against Tottenham? | Premier League | ESPN FC October 30, 2021
- fashion trends for women’s makeup kit for boy #shorts October 30, 2021
- Some Davis parishioners feel excluded as Our Lady of Guadalupe shrine is renovated October 30, 2021
- CLIPPERS at TRAIL BLAZERS | FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS | October 29, 2021 October 30, 2021
- LeBron & Carmelo Still Got It 19 Years Later 🙌 October 30, 2021
- Indianapolis Colts vs Tennessee Titans 10/31/21 NFL Pick and Prediction NFL Week 8 Picks October 30, 2021
- Pakistan: Massive Protest Erupts In Karachi Against French Envoy | Republic TV October 30, 2021
- Pacifica Taco Bell named coolest location in the world October 30, 2021
- Businesses prepare for Outside Lands crowds October 30, 2021
- LeBron James 26 PTS 8 AST Full Highlights vs Cavaliers 🔥 October 30, 2021
- CDC study: Vaccine stronger than natural immunity October 30, 2021
Oakland News Online Links From Oakland's Only News Aggregator Blog