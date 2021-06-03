Laurel Heights Home For Sale 3739 High St, Oakland, CA – 94619
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zGZ5VnsRQb4
ONN – 3739 High St, Oakland, CA – 94619 – video by the YouTube channel in the video’s upper left hand corner.
Laurel Heights 1928 Craftsman bungalow 3/1 (1565 sf) + in-law 1/1 (980 sf), deep lot (6678 sf). Red-brick porch, foyer, open living to dining, h/w floors, fireplace, lead-glass built-in. Chef’s kitchen: white quartz counters, bar island, s/s sink, appliances: Thermador stove, dishwasher, Samsung f/f. Fabulous laundry room. Front bedroom 2 closets; back bedrooms built-in dressers. Updated vintage bath: hex-tile floor, shower/tub, pedestal sink, linen cupboard. Lower unit with in/exterior access, eat-in kitchen, granite counters, s/s apps, French doors, h/w floor, built-in shelves, full bath, laundry, bedroom. Attached garage, workshop, storage. Fenced backyard for entertaining and urban farming: deck, patios & paths, vegetable beds (artichokes, asparagus), fig tree under oak, cedar, pine. Easy commute Hwys 13 and 580, SF Buses, Casual Carpool. Local shopping, dining, coffee (Laurel, Fruitvale, Dimond) and off 13 (Park Blvd, Montclair). Hiking, biking trails just up in the Oakland Hills.
LISTING LINK:
https://ift.tt/3fJRUd0
BROWSE HOMES:
https://zerodown.com/
FOLLOW US:
Instagram: https://ift.tt/39uUKPD
TikTok: https://ift.tt/3fvmHKO
Twitter: https://twitter.com/zerodownhq
Facebook: https://ift.tt/3rALX4P
via IFTTT
Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018. This is a major part of Zennie62Media , Inc.’s new and innovative approach to the production of news media. What we call “The Third Wave of Media”. The uploaded video is from a YouTube channel. When the video is “liked” by Zennie62 YouTube, then it is automatically uploaded to and formatted automatically at the Oakland News Now site and Zennie62-created and owned social media pages. The overall objective here, on top of our is smartphone-enabled, real-time, on the scene reporting of news, interviews, observations, and happenings anywhere in the World and within seconds and not hours – is the use of the existing YouTube social graph on any subject in the World. Now, news is reported with a smartphone and also by promoting current content on YouTube: no heavy and expensive cameras or even a laptop are necessary, or having a camera crew to shoot what is already on YouTube. The secondary objective is faster, and very inexpensive media content news production and distribution. We have found there is a disconnect between post length and time to product and revenue generated. With this, the problem is far less, though by no means solved. Zennie62Media is constantly working to improve the system network coding and seeks interested content and media technology partners.
LET ZENNIE62MEDIA TELL YOUR STORY
Let ZENNIE62MEDIA Tell The Story About You The Media Refuses To Produce. Visit our site and hire Zennie62Media.
Have a rebuttal on a YouTube video of your own? Send the link to [email protected] for consideration for Oakland News Now.
Oakland News Now Related Posts
Oakland News Now Recent Posts
- Laurel Heights Home For Sale 3739 High St, Oakland, CA – 94619
- Earth Wind & Fire live @ Oakland Arena 7/12/17 “Devotion”
- 2021 Honda Accord Sport Sale Price Lease Bay Area Oakland Alameda Hayward Fremont San Leandro CA 455
- Match Highlights: Oakland Roots vs. Sacramento Republic FC
- Oakland Athletics VS Seattle Mariners Highlights Regular Season | June 2, 2021
- WATCH LIVE: White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds news briefing
- United Supersonic: United Airlines Presents Supersonic Air Travel In Deal With Boom
- TechCrunch Founder Michael Arrington’s Ukraine Apartment World’s First Real Estate NFT
- Inside The NBA Crew Has Presidents Biden, Obama, Clinton, Carter, Lincoln On NBA On TNT
- Raiders Marcus Mariota Will Nab Starting QB Job From Derek Carr NFL 2021 MidSeason
- Oakland Howard Terminal Ballpark Master Plan Comments By BCDC Postitive In 2019
- Avengers Campus Opening Ceremony | Disney California Adventure Park
- Final: Atlanta 103 New York 89 – Hawks Win First NBA Playoffs Series Since 2016
- Spike Lee Leaves NY Knicks Atlanta Hawks Playoffs Game 5 With 3:10 Remaining
- Atlanta Hawks 94 NY Knicks 75 4:14 4th Quarter 2021 NBA Playoffs Round 1 Game 5
- Getting Oakland Clorox At Food Depot Fayetteville Georgia Ga
- Dance Africa 2021 Rara Tou Limen Watch Party At Kingston 11 Cusine Oakland A Success
- Oakland Green Party May 2021 Public General Business Meeting
- How can we support the next generation? A virtual townhall presented by the Oakland Greens.
- Oakland Athletics vs Seattle Mariners Full Game Highlights | 6/1/21 | 2021 MLB Season