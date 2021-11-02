Las Vegas Raiders Henry Ruggs III Was Involved In A Car Accident!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fYaJlRO_TQA
– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content.
Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018.
