https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XvQqA7wuFMw



Oakland News Now – Lakefront Home For Sale – 195 Honey Ln Fayetteville GA 30214 – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content.

Lakefront Home For Sale – 195 Honey Ln Fayetteville GA 30214

Enjoy the tour of this lakefront, 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom home with over 2,900 square feet of living space. The first floor has an open floor plan, high ceilings and bright windows to let in plenty of natural light.

The downstairs boasts a primary bedroom suite, as well as a secondary bedroom, for the convenience of out of town guests or multigenerational living. The kitchen comes equipped with stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinets, granite counter tops, and a beautiful center island.

Imagine sitting on your back porch sipping your drink of choice overlooking the peaceful lake. Or spend the morning fishing right off your own floating dock or watching the river otters frolic in the water.

All this and a location only minutes from Trilith Studios or downtown Fayetteville and the brand new City Center Park with splash pad, dog park and other amenities. No HOA and excellent Fayette County schools!

Call 404-314-6638 to schedule your private showing.

For more details, go to https://ift.tt/3CEqPAr.

Welcome to the Fayette and Peachtree City Georgia Homes and Lifestyles YouTube channel. We want to make you a real estate expert too!

From Peachtree City to Fayetteville, Tyrone to Brooks and everything in between, Fayette County is a wonderful place to live. This channel shares all the fun things; the golf cart paths, excellent schools, things to do, quiet neighborhoods, the homes and the lifestyles, as well as tips for buyers and sellers.

Be sure to subscribe so you never miss a video as they come out each Monday.

I service the Southern Crescent of Atlanta, Fayette, Coweta, Henry Counties and more.

Visit my website at fayetteliving.com for more information about buying and selling a home in Fayette County GA, Peachtree City and beyond.

Daphne Bousquet

eXp Realty

I am a full time time Realtor with with eXp Realty. I’m a three time Olympian in 3-meter springboard diving, and run on coffee, chocolate and CrossFit. With a background in marketing I love helping you sell your home fast and finding off-market properties through my Dream Home Finder Program.

L E T ‘ S B E F R I E N D S!

WEBSITE – https://ift.tt/3toWP8p

FACEBOOK – https://ift.tt/3BY8Nch

INSTAGRAM – https://ift.tt/3l3ks2B

Want to talk Fayette and Peachtree City or surrounding area real estate? Email me at daphne@fayetteliving.com or call me at 678-515-5957.

eXp Realty, GA real estate license #373175

via IFTTT

Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018. This is a major part of Zennie62Media , Inc.’s new and innovative approach to the production of news media. What we call “The Third Wave of Media”. The uploaded video is from a YouTube channel. When the video is “liked” by Zennie62 YouTube, then it is automatically uploaded to and formatted automatically at the Oakland News Now site and Zennie62-created and owned social media pages. The overall objective here, on top of our is smartphone-enabled, real-time, on the scene reporting of news, interviews, observations, and happenings anywhere in the World and within seconds and not hours – is the use of the existing YouTube social graph on any subject in the World. Now, news is reported with a smartphone and also by promoting current content on YouTube: no heavy and expensive cameras or even a laptop are necessary, or having a camera crew to shoot what is already on YouTube. The secondary objective is faster, and very inexpensive media content news production and distribution. We have found there is a disconnect between post length and time to product and revenue generated. With this, the problem is far less, though by no means solved. Zennie62Media is constantly working to improve the system network coding and seeks interested content and media technology partners.

Oakland News Online Links From Oakland's Only News Aggregator Blog