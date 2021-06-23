Lake Merritt Vigil For Peace Livestream By Oakland Councilmember Carroll Fife, District 3

Lake Merritt Vigil For Peace – Tonight, Tuesday 6/22, 6:00 pm at Lake Merritt Pergola. In person and streaming on-line. https://t.co/tBBC6b9Yvp — Carroll Fife (@carroll_fife) June 23, 2021

In the wake of the Oakland Juneteenth Festival Lake Merritt Shooting, Oakland City Council President Nikki Fortunado Bas and District 3 Representative Carroll Fife held the “Lake Merritt Vigil For Peace” this evening at the Lake Merritt Pergola. Here are some of the social media entries from the event:

Tonight, we're joining community & faith leaders including @nikki4oakland @carroll_fife and @OaklandRising at Lake Merritt for a vigil to honor the victims of Saturday's shooting and call for community-centered solutions to violence. #WeKeepUsSafe #RefundRestoreReimagine pic.twitter.com/4Hl1NMnVTE — APEN (@APEN4EJ) June 23, 2021

Vigil for DeShawn Rhodes at Lake Merritt. #Oakland pic.twitter.com/KoCx8HVlgP — Oaktown John (@JohnKlein_) June 23, 2021

Rally at Lake Merritt 💯 pic.twitter.com/dSC6EOf6hR — Joewand Murphy (@last1muggin) June 23, 2021

Huge turnout at the #LakeMerritt Vigil for Peace pic.twitter.com/xzTqltOhSN — Sassmaster Deane (@sassmasterdeane) June 23, 2021

CM @carroll_fife speaking of the love we all have for Oakland, it's what the rezt of the world doesnt see. #vigil4love #LakeMerritt pic.twitter.com/dTx340li4G — Moms4StudentDebtRelief (@Bethpikegirl) June 23, 2021

The sad fact of the matter is that this event does not change the course of events one bit: one person, 22-year-old Dashawn Rhodes, is dead; most of the shooting suspects are still at large, and while the Oakland Police Department has the cover of sloppy media coverage reporting that the Lake Merritt Shooting was gang-related, the fact is, the investigator said “gang or group” and overall was uncertain of events.

Stay tuned.

