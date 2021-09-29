https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SqV8NPVG8v0



Oakland News Now – La Brea – First Five Minutes of NBC’s New Drama That Premiered Tuesday Night – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content.

Watch the first five minutes of NBC’s new drama. La Brea premieres Tuesday, September 28 at 9/8c on NBC.

#LaBrea #Drama

ABOUT LA BREA:

An epic adventure begins when a massive sinkhole opens in the middle of Los Angeles, pulling hundreds of people and buildings into its depths. Those who fell in find themselves in a mysterious and dangerous primeval land, where they have no choice but to band together to survive. Meanwhile, the rest of the world desperately seeks to understand what happened. In the search for answers, one family torn apart by this disaster will have to unlock the secrets of this inexplicable event to find a way back to each other.

The cast includes Natalie Zea, Eoin Macken, Jon Seda, Nicholas Gonzalez, Chiké Okonkwo, Karina Logue, Zyra Gorecki, Jack Martin, Veronica St. Clair, Rohan Mirchandaney, Lily Santiago, Josh McKenzie, and Chloe De Los Santos.

First Five Minutes of NBC’s New Drama | La Brea

