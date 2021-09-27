Ktvu Frank Somerville Suspended For Good, Not Over Gabby Petito Social Media Debate – Rich Lieberman

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tx4Jrjh03t0



Oakland KTVU Anchor Frank Somerville Suspended For Good – Not Over Gabby Petito Social Media Debate Says Rich Lieberman

Richard Lieberman AKA Rich Lieberman of 415 Media has posted an update to the story he broke yesterday and was stolen by the SF Bay Area Mainstream Media: that popular KTVU Anchor Frank Somerville was suspended and perhaps for good by KTVU News Director Amber Eikel. The new story is that Amber Eikel took Frank off the air solely because he wanted to go on social media and talk about how the Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie Case was receiving racist coverage.

In other words, had they been black, the media would have ignored them (something I don’t believe for a series of media tech reasons I will share later). But, and for that stated view, I did not believe the social media story. And neither does Rich Lieberman.

In his update today, this is what Rich blogged:

I BELIEVE Frank Somerville is DONE at KTVU–I think it would be damn near impossible for him (and likewise, they at Fox2) to be able to work without the obvious obstacles that exist. I believe a DIVORCE is about to take place. And I think even if Frank were to return to KTVU, it would just be trivial because my gut is the divorce is imminent. Be weary of what you read from the other so-called “mainstream media”, like the Chron and SJ Merc, who continue to STEAL from me –on this story–and others, but on THIS, they not only STEAL, they don’t even CREDIT where they they get their “sources” (NE) …but I digress. I’VE TALKED to the central character in this story and I told him I don’t think he can continue to work at KTVU. I think the News Director, Amber Eikel, has LOST the station. Never mind the issue as to why Somerville was SUSPENDED (and probably DONE at 2) –that’s really NOT the story here. It’s an editorial decision that, at its worst, would be a disagreement and handled inside the company.

For the rest, go here: https://ift.tt/3CGCBdE

Don’t believe the mainstream media – believe Rich Liberman. Rich told me he’s been on the phone all morning talking with Frank about this.

Stay tuned.

