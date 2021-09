Kroger Fayetteville GA Store’s Produce Bag Dispensers Placed Too High To Reach

https://youtu.be/GAy0DyMMtm4

Why they did this is beyond me, but the managers of the Kroger’s grocery store on 805 Glynn Street S In Fayetteville GA (Georgia) create a great place to shop in many ways but this one: the produce bag dispensers are placed too high for anyone like my elderly Mom to reach!

While there are some produce bag dispensers on floor level, they’re not many, and the few that exist are ( or were) empty. All of the produce bags dispensers should be placed where there are a lot of them, and easy to get to.

It’s important for Kroger’s to remember that it plays host to a large elderly community In Fayetteville, Georgia. As one who is here to keep my Mom company, I have noticed many ways that we tend to make life a little harder for those who are older. We have to stop doing that.

Please walk around your store and test it out as if you were in your 70s or 80s. Are all items reachable? Do you have an in-store transit system to help older people get around that big place easier? Really drill down and assess what you’re doing from that perspective.

And please replace those produce bag dispensers!

Thanks!

