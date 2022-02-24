Keir Starmer: Russia must be “isolate” to tackle Vladimir Putin’s “bandit rule” | UK News

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif — Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLRX), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of fibrosis, today announced that Bernard Coulie, M.D., Ph.D., Pliant’s President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the following conferences in March. Cowen 42nd Annual Health Care Conference: Dr. […]

OUSD Announces Winners of the COVID Vaccine RaffleWinners Receive Tickets to Golden State Warriors Games Oakland – Oakland Unified School District is proud to announce the winners of the COVID vaccination raffle. This was the raffle created by the District to encourage students to get vaccinated after the Board of Education voted on October 27, […]

SAN JOSE, Calif., — MobiledgeX today announced version 3.1 of its MobiledgeX Edge-Cloud platform, introducing federation between any standards-based mobile edge computing platform. This is an important development as edge application developers seek a “write once, deploy everywhere” experience in mobile network environments. As different regions and operators standardize on an edge computing platform of […]

Oakland, Calif. – Feb. 23, 2022 – Port of Oakland import cargo volume surged again last month following a record-setting 2021 performance. The Port said today it handled the equivalent of 83,860 import containers in January. That was an 8.3 percent increase year-over-year. The result signals continued strength in global trade moving through Oakland. Last […]

Oakland – Hintil Kuu Ca Child Development Center (preschool) will honor its Native American Heritage in a special event on Friday, February 18. It will be a Native celebration that includes Jessie Gonzalez of the Scotts Valley Band of Pomo Indians, to honor the school site before major work begins on the campus. Hintil Kuu Ca […]

Seneca Scott, the West Oakland Community Activist who ran for the Oakland City Council District Three seat won by Carroll Fife, has thrown his hat into the ring for the 2022 Oakland Mayoral Election. Seneca’s joining me, Zennie Abraham, to talk about his campaign for the job on Thursday, February 24th, at 4 PM PST, […]

Alameda County’s Homeless Persons Point-In-Time Count of Unsheltered Residents on February 23rd When: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 5:00 a.m.-10:00 a.m. Who: EveryOne HomeAlameda County Housing and Community DevelopmentAlameda County Health Care Services Agency’s Office of Homeless Care and Coordination Where: Throughout Alameda County On Wednesday February 23, 2022, Alameda County will once again conduct the […]

Dave Kaval Told Zennie Abraham Oakland A's Made Las Vegas Land Offers Weeks Before Review Journal On February 21st, the Las Vegas

Robots Will Flip Burgers At 100 White Castle Restaurants As Flippy 2 Goes To Work

Music Program at Elmhurst United Middle School Receives Much-Needed Boost from Elevate Oakland & Guitar Center; Legendary Oakland Musician, Sheila E. Joins Celebration Percussionist and singer, Sheila E. (center in black) with Elmhurst United music students and educators, and representatives from Elevate Oakland and the Guitar Center Music Foundation.Music Program at Elmhurst United Middle School […]

The 65-year-old was out walking with friends when she heard the dog's

NBA All Star Game: Warriors Should Try For 2025 At Chase Center, Dunk Contest at Oakland Arena The NBA All Star Game is in Cleveland so it is time to think about future locations. The Golden State

FAMU FS Antwan Collier transferred in from UCF and teamed with Markeese Bell to form a top FCS safety

Oakland City Attorney Is Wrong Who's Responsible For What At Howard Terminal – Public Financing Authority Is Not Formed During the Oakland

Saints QB Jameis Winston Does 5-Step Drop, Pocket Movement, 3 Months Out Of ACL Surgery. The Saints Star QB from 2021 is

Three San Fransisco school board members have been ousted in a "landslide' recall election over their perceived overly-woke politics. The panel discusses.

Anthony Carillo is a long time friend and part of ZENNIE62MEDIA, INC. In this, his first NFL Draft Moc Draft for the 2022 NFL Draft Season, Carillo says “Wide Recievers Rule the First Round”. That written, there’s a run on line players from picks 1 to 5, then the Panthers take Liberty QB Malik Willis, […]

NBC SPORTS’ Press Release Fails To Mention Super Bowl Halftime Show, But We All Know Why Most Folks Watched Super Bowl LVI The NFL posted the NBC Sports Press Release on its media website, but should have re-written it to mention the impact of The Super Bowl Halftime Show featuring the greatest performers and musicians […]

"Oakland Needs A Football Team" Says Raiders John Madden's Wife Virginia At Coliseum Celebration And she is right. This is written in

John Madden Tribute At The Oakland Coliseum A Brief Highlight By Joseph Armendariz screenshots provided by Raiders, broadcast #OaklandRaiders #JohnMadden #RaiderNation

On February 22nd, 2022, the Oakland Workforce Development Board will get a new boss to replace Executive Director John Braun: Sofia Navarro. Ms. Navarro announced the news herself on her Linkedin page by posting the letter announcing her as the new Oakland Workforce Development Board Executive Director. But who is Sofia Navarro? Sofia Navarro comes […]

Dr. Bennet Omalu, the doctor credited with the focus on the connection between head impacts sustained playing NFL football and eventual brain damage and death, and who created the term “CTE”, or Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy, was the focus of a Washington Post report called “How Bennet Omalu, doctor of ‘Concussion’ fame, built a career on […]

The 2022 ZENNIE62MEDIA Super Bowl LVI Online Watch Party Join us representing ZENNIE62MEDIA, INC, publishers of Oakland News Now, and on the

Ginger And Tumeric Hot Tea A Remedy For Mucus Buildup And Nighttime Wheezing

Jarrett Bell, a long time friend to ZENNIE62MEDIA, INC., is the NFC Pool Reporter for Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles. Here are two of his most recent entries from Friday and Saturday of this week leading up to the game pitting the “visiting” Los Angeles Rams against the “home” Cincinnati Bengals (in truth, it’s […]

Paris Hilton And Miles Fisher AKA Tom Cruise Deepfake Video Points To Very Scary Political Future That's the famed Paris Hilton with

Dr. Kyla Johnson-Trammell Wants to Share With You Their Plans for Supporting Students and Families In Wake Of School Closure Vote OFFICE OF THE SUPERINTENDENT Friday, February 11, 2022 Dear Oakland Unified Families, This has been a difficult week for many people across the District, especially at schools that are being impacted by planned […]

The Story Behind The Zennie62 YouTube Vlog Angus Cloud Of HBO's Euphoria On Donald Trump At Peet's Coffee at 3258 Lakeshore Avenue in

San Jose — Attorneys for South Bay executives of highly regarded Silicon Valley engineering company PerfectVIPs today said they will fight H-1B Visa fraud charges against employees of the firm, calling the Department of Justice’s accusations “a misuse and misapplication of the complex H-1B visa laws.” “We believe we will ultimately prevail as the allegations […]

Cliff Branch Raiders Legend In Pro Football Hall Of Fame – LA / LV / Oakland Raiders Wide Receiver By Joseph Armendariz. Photo courtesy of Raiders. Com – copyright free music provided by PowerDirector for public use

Oakland Elections 2022 Update: Nancy Sidebotham In District 6, 15 People In Oakland Mayor Race Nancy Sidebotham is in. Nancy Sidebotham is

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell held his State of the League address on Wednesday ahead of the Super Bowl. Goodell …

The Oakland Unified District school

Jaxon Sales Death Must Be Investigated By San Francisco Police SFPD and Chief Medical Examiner San Francisco – February 8, 2022- Over 41,000 people have signed a change.org petition demanding that the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD)

New Oakland Crime Stealing Your Dog For Ransom: Talking With Nancy Sidebotham A big problem that I talked with friend and now

94th Oscar Nominations Show Livestream For The 94th Academy Awards 2022

In the middle of a controversy started by a lawsuit filed by now former Miami Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores Lawsuit, his former employer, The Miami Dolphins, hired a largely unknown man named Mike McDaniel, then immediately threw out that he was “biracial” when Flores complained that black folks were not getting the chance to […]

ESPN's Jenna Laine Attacks Me For Blasting Dolphins Hire Of Mike McDaniel As Racist In the middle of a firestorm of lawsuits and criticism, the Miami Dolphins hired a Mike McDoniel, who was the San Francisco 49ers

The Peralta Community College District (PCCD) has learned that Berkeley City College, College of Alameda, Laney College, and Merritt College have received upgraded accreditation status by the Accrediting Commission for Community and Junior Colleges (ACCJC). The Commission voted to elevate the accreditation status of the Peralta Colleges as the district has demonstrated significant and consistent […]

The Oakland City Council raised the flag of alarm: “On January 31st, 2022, the Oakland Unified School District (OUSD) revealed its plan to either close or merge 16 of the district’s 80 schools. The proposed closures have sent shockwaves throughout the community, galvanizing students, teachers, and families to oppose the proposed closures. School closures can […]

Gene Ransom, a Cal Athletics hall of fame basketball star, was killed in a freeway shooting on Interstate 880 in Oakland Friday.

Clesi Crochet | Who Is Clesi Crochet Bryan Harsin's Auburn Assitant And Rumored Girlfriend? Auburn;s head coach Bryan Harsin is under the hot light of scrutiny after an obscure website called DNASportsTalk.com put out a tweet that

Talking With Michael Davis Of The Black Panel At San Diego Comic Con #SDCC Update: Mr. Davis gave a three-hour-plus talk on

Brian Flores Lawsuit Makes Former Miami Dolphins Black Head Coach The Curt Flood Of Today In filing his lawsuit, Brian Flores, the now former Miami Dolphins Black Head Coach, is the Curt Flood of today. In this

Luka’s Taproom Oakland, the legendary restaurant and bar at the corner of Broadway and West Grand Avenue in Uptown Oakland, announced its plans to close after not being able to reach and agreement with their landlord. Barring an effort to move the establishment, this brings a very sad end to 18 years of gastronomic and […]

The City of Oakland, through the newsletter of Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, has announced that it gained the ban on the transport and handling of coal in and through Oakland. She posted this: The fight against coal in Oakland has been won! Today, City Attorney Parker announced a settlement with the developers of the Oakland […]

PayPal Holdings Inc. said it closed 4.5 million accounts and lowered its forecast

Andy Dolich Talks Howard Terminal And Oakland A's As Famed Sports Exec Visits Zennie62

Oakland Atheltics President Dave Kaval Gives Update On Howard Terminal Oakland Ballpark, Las

Oakland Redistricting Commission Proposes Final District Map for Review and Comment 15-member Commission tasked with setting new district boundaries for the Oakland City Council and School Board Oakland, CA – Oakland’s independent Redistricting Commission is seeking public review and comment on Draft Map F3, the only map under consideration for final adoption. The proposed final […]

Tracy, Calif – An unlicensed Amazon Warehouse Mega-Project contractor from Florida is working illegally on a major Amazon warehouse and logistics complex here, violating the wage and hour rights of the more than 100 construction workers installing metal stud and drywall, according to an investigation by the Nor Cal Carpenters Union. The Carpenters Union says […]

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf has pushed a political agenda with respect to the Howard Terminal Ballpark District Project – one that caused Major League Baseball to more than glance at Las Vegas as a relocation target for the Oakland A’s. But this time, her efforts and those of her staff and consultants, have combined to […]

UFC lightweight Bobby Green is no stranger to the sport as he began fighting under a number of promotions beginning in 2008.

Mama Mia

Dianna Russini and Ryan Clark join Max Kellerman on This Just

CBS 11 Political Reporter Jack Fink Talks With Democratic Texas Attorney General Candidate

Here's what we know.

Meteorologist Erin Moran With Your Latest First Alert Weather Day Update.

Former Nigerian president Goodluck Jonathan, representing the 15-nation Economic Community of West African States

This is the gold medal bout in the cadet

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor have rekindled

Nominated cast members from

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DzQBoCcjS70 Oakland News Now – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Check out our other channels: NFL Mundo https://www.youtube.com/mundonfl NFL Brasil … via IFTTT Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post […]

Watch Jaguars Happy Hour presented by Tito's. Senior Reporter J.P. Shadrick and Analyst Jeff

There are tons of options on Thursday February 24 as

CBS 11 Political Reporter Jack Fink Talks With Texas Attorney General Democratic Candidate

UNLOVED AND UNWANTED DESERVE TO BE LOVED ON VALENTINE'S DAY Make

The victim of an explosion said that he was fighting for his life and to see his children after a horrific explosion

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FL4v8KFdDas Oakland News Now – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. via IFTTT Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version […]

President Joe Biden on Thursday announced new sanctions on Russia following its

Jack Starz takes on task No.

Team coverage of continuing cold weather bringing temperatures down into the 20s in

On the latest episode of the "Up In The Blue Seats" podcast, Ron Duguay and Mollie Walker debate whether the Rangers should

Fox News' Special Report host Bret Baier warns other European

Portland City Commissioner Dan Ryan will hold a press conference Thursday afternoon

Kamau Murray take a stroll down

KGW Top Stories: Noon, Thursday, Feb 24, 2022.

A live look at Portland, Oregon on Feb. 24, 2022.

Team coverage of the initial news regarding damage and casualties from

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C8FCUhPhNkw Oakland News Now – LIVE: Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announces new poverty initiatives – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Find out more at abc7chicago.com. via IFTTT Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com […]

A 45-year-old woman was charged with OVI after she

Jenna Jameson returned home after a month-long stay in

A UN expert on Thursday urged Sudanese forces to stop firing live ammunition and tear

Cuál fue tu momento favorito de NXT2.0? No

ESPNLA Lunch With a Legend: Leigh Steinberg with Mark Willard & Max Kellerman Aug. 5, 2011.

WATCH LIVE: Dr. Sara Cody and Santa Clara Co.

Eric Winstrom will be the next chief of the Grand Rapids Police Department.

Anna Delvey / Anna Sorokin was a German oil heiress. Or a Russian diplomat heiress. Or an antiques heiress. Only she …

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UDqAvs7WeE8 Oakland News Now – Calvin Ridley (Alabama, WR) 2018 NFL Combine Highlights – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Check out our other channels: NFL Mundo https://www.youtube.com/mundonfl NFL Brasil … via IFTTT […]

Craft beer has been growing in popularity as more breweries open

33-year-old Brandon Toseland appeared in court once again

Number 10 Downing Street in London is lit up in yellow

The White House.

As Russian troops invade Ukraine, many Russian citizens are protesting against the attack and

This video shows Jackie Robinson giving two separate

A Beaverton couple made a donation to the Beaverton Police Department's chaplain fund

Hollywood icons Lily Tomlin, Jane

US President Biden said Russian President Vladimir Putin bears full responsibility for

Former National Security Advisor Stephen Hadley on Vladimir Putin's ultimate goal after

8NN En Español: Breve Informativo para 02/24/2022.

Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.

Lightweight Islam Makhachev joined the UFC back in 2015 when he secured a win over Leo Kuntz at UFC 187 in his

LIVE: Ukraine's Prime Minister declares Putin

Arsenal vs Wolves | Starting XI Live ☑️Try the full AFTV VIP experience (https://www.aftv.mobi/)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_dU54rDiD_A Oakland News Now – NODAL ¡¡¡RESPONDE A PREGUNTAS SOBRE BELINDA!!! – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Canal ¡Suéltalo Aquí! Link https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC41zUuNFZ4BL-OtjX1Kk9Fg Canal Angélica Palacios Real … via IFTTT Note from Zennie62Media […]

Your Latest First Alert Day Forecast With Meteorologist Brittany Rainey.

NBA Picks – Trail Blazers vs Warriors Prediction, 2/24/2022 Best Bets, Odds & Betting Tips Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail …

"Zoolander" actor Ben Stiller

"How I Met Your Father" star Francia Raisa

PFF's Austin Gayle and

Take a look back at Harden's top plays with the Houston Rockets vs. New York Knicks.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CsEAcusRAQQ Oakland News Now – Chaney Jones before she was kimmy k! 🪄🪄 – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. via IFTTT Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the […]

Jump down the rabbit hole into a unique

The new accusations of sexual assault and harassment made by two actresses who starred opposite comedy legend Jerry Lewis …

CBS 11 Meteorologist Brittany Rainey with your latest First Alert Weather Day Update.

https://ift.tt/uwzZfU9 With the Vikings hiring 3 former Denver Bronco coaches, it only makes sense to take a …