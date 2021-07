https://youtu.be/iEgED1NgFIE

ONN – Kaiser HQ Oakland Site Of Giant Health Care Workers Layoffs Protest Wednesday – vlog by Zennie62 YouTube

Kaiser HQ Oakland Site Of Giant Health Care Workers Layoffs Protest Wednesday June 30th 2021

A Kaiser representative explained it this way:

It was a simulation. We were outside Kaiser Headquarters to protest Kaiser layoffs of front line health care workers. It was in the road in front of the building. Some of the workers who’s jobs are to be cut starting Friday we’re laying in 24 gurneys simulating how many patients just one patient care technician (pct) helps feed, toilet, walk, reposition, answer call lights, assist the nurses with care. It was a very powerful simulation. They are camping out there over night tonight. Kaiser had the audacicty to rent cars and trucks to take up the parking spots around the perimeter of the building, such a waste of money and shady. No public news stations showed up, but five Oakland City Council members showed up and Mia Bonta also showed up! They are are demanding no job cuts after record 8.4 billion in profits in 2020. Unconscionable!

Stay tuned.

via IFTTT

