Juvenile Crime – Oakland’s Juvenile Squad | Free Documentary

Juvenile Crime – Oakland's Juvenile Squad

Oakland’s Juvenile Squad | Crime Documentary

This crime and investigation documentary takes you into to the headquarters of the Juvenile squad police department of Oakland, the dark suburbs of the shiny city of San Francisco in California.

Follow Lieutenant Willey and its team of expert police men and women as they dismantle one of the most terrifying and common crimes of Oakland: Sex slavery and Trafficking of minor girls.

This impressive documentary will take your audiences into the heart of the heart of these thorough investigations where they’ll follow up close each character and have access to the testimonies of the police squads, the criminals and the victims.

Viewers will be completely captivated by the great undercover images and mostly by the powerful testimonies of this show!

