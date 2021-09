https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=svw8E7ZEXWY



Oakland News Now – Just Listed in Oakland // Split-Level Lower Rockridge Bungalow // 540 North Street – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content.

Light and bright split-level lower Rockridge bungalow with tasteful modern improvements. Located on a quiet tree-lined street. Remodeled eat-in kitchen with quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. Remodeled bath with tile wainscoting and both a bathtub and separate shower stall. Large living and dining rooms with original gumwood built-ins and refinished hardwood floors. Downstairs has a separate laundry facility and plenty of extra space for an office* or lots of storage. Sunny, level, low-maintenance backyard plus a detached garage/art studio. Impressive scores! Walk Score® 90 and Bike Score™ 99! It’s a no-car-needed paradise close to 2 BART stations – Ashby or Rockridge, great shops and restaurants in Rockridge, Elmwood, or along Telegraph Avenue, a block away from Peralta Elementary**, and a quick bike or bus ride to UC Campus!

**Any interested parties should verify the school district and availability, as attendance is not guaranteed.

To learn more about this home visit HTTP://www.540north.com

To learn more about the Ratoosh Group and our services helping home sellers in Oakland and the surrounding East Bay follow us online:

Facebook: https://ift.tt/2XoLnxS

Instagram: https://ift.tt/39npoKp

LinkedIn: https://ift.tt/3tLDfTV

Website: https://ift.tt/398adV9

via IFTTT

